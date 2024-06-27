Photographer Mike Ruiz's newest project showcases LGBTQ+ success through portraits
Mike Ruiz
Queer people can and will find success regardless of their background.
That's the message photographer Mike Ruiz wanted to highlight when he reached out to the Ali Forney Center (AFC), the country's largest LGBTQ+ community center working with homeless queer youth. Together, the artist and organization decided to come out with a series of portraits celebrating the center's success stories.
AFC serves over 2,200 LGBTQ+ youth every year, with 33 percent of those who arrive at its facilities identifying as transgender. The organizations offers short-term emergency housing for "youth to catch their breath and focus on stabilization," as well as long-term housing options that help them find employment, internships, or complete their education.
Here are some of the queer youth — now queer adults — whose lives were forever impacted by AFC.
Sam
Mike Ruiz
“AFC became my parents during a time where I had to learn I couldn’t count on my own family. I was taken care of, despite having parents who didn’t want me as a human because of what I represent to them” - Sam
Sam was kicked out of his home in his late teens and found himself in NYC without support or a community. Sam arrived at AFC at 19, and soon after learned about the importance of having a roof over one’s head, how to pay bills, establish career goals, and how to take care of his physical and mental health.
Today, Sam is an internationally recognized director, writer, costume designer and artist showcasing his artistic visions and stunts at major profile events such as The Met Gala, The Grammy‘s, The Academy Awards, The Tony Awards, The Golden Globes, NYC World Pride and countless others.
His works have been shown at the Victoria & Albert Museum, ACMI - The Australian Centre for the Moving Image and he is a curator at the Museum of Broadway in Times Square and most recently a guest curator at Kensington Palace for the institution’s largest exhibition in the history of the palace, which opened to critical acclaim entitled, ‘Crown to Couture’.
Kim
Mike Ruiz
At the age of 16, Kimberly left home of her own volition in search of an affirming environment where she could embrace her identity and live authentically as a trans woman. She wandered the streets of New York City until years later, a friend brought her to the Ali Forney Center.
At AFC, Kimberly found a safe place to lay her head down. She found acceptance with folks who looked like her, who understood her story and wanted to help her succeed – and succeed she did.
After finding success through AFC’s internship program and getting back on her feet, she developed a career in social services and public health, playing a vital role in the COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Response and committing to giving back to the communities around her.
Today, Kimberly proudly serves on the Board of the Ali Forney Center, the Board of FIERCE, and the Board of the Michelle Obama Community Democratic Club. She recently earned her Certificate in Cannabis Law and Business from Rutgers University and has goals of becoming a Cannabis Business Lawyer.
Maddox
Mike Ruiz
Maddox arrived at the Ali Forney Center’s doors at the age of 20. After leaving home and school to couchsurf with friends in the hopes of building an authentic life, Maddox heard about AFC during an internship at MoMA.
Having previously faced discrimination in the job market for being trans, Maddox was comforted by the nurturing and supportive environment at the Ali Forney Center that would enable him to kickstart his career in advocacy.
Today, Maddox is a self-proclaimed Social Impact Visionary. He has spent his years after graduating AFC working alongside the organization, joining the advocacy department. He brought forth an idea for a direct-cash transfer program that is now being piloted beyond AFC and throughout the country, in states such as Maryland, Oregon, Vermont, and California.
A rather large recent accomplishment of Maddox’s is the creation of the Hidden Healer’s Campaign – an initiative towards building more culturally ground mental health programs. Pinterest, in collaboration with MTV, recently sponsored the Hidden Healer’s Fund, a million dollar fund to give towards groups represented by the Hidden Healer’s Campaign.
Terence
Mike Ruiz
“A lot of people think New York can be cutthroat, but it’s where I found myself. I found my community on the dance floor. I was able to discover myself. I could feel comfortable wearing a dress and wearing heels. Having this community of dance has been really rewarding and I wouldn’t have gotten to it without the Ali Forney Center.” - Terence
Terence arrived at the Ali Forney Center at the age of 18, having come to New York City from Michigan in search of a career in fashion and an LGBTQ+ affirming environment.
The internship program at AFC placed Terence roles with OUT Magazine and DNA Models, where he was able to cultivate his love for crafting experiences within NYC nightlife.After his tenure with the Ali Forney Center, Terence dove headfirst into the world of nightlife, working with various venues and DJs.
His events include cultivating the List is Closed party at Le Bain, a residency at the Standard Hotel, organizing the Stuntsz queer party, curating a Pride month interview campaign for fotografiska, and facilitating a partnership with 818 Tequila. Terence also serves on the Board of the Ali Forney Center to give back to the organization that helped him establish roots in New York City and gave him the confidence he needed to be uniquely himself.
Samirah
Mike Ruiz
“AFC is in me. It impacted me and I returned the impact” - Samie
Samirah arrived at the Ali Forney Center on a rainy, Wednesday morning in 2013. She was 20 years old, having just been kicked out of her home by her mother.
Samie recalls her time at AFC as liberating and challenging. It was full of love and new experiences. During her tenure, she experienced a lot of firsts – learning how to navigate a whole new world and the systems within it.
After AFC, Samie’s struggle with homelessness was not over. She faltered a bit, but eventually landed on her two feet, finding employment back with AFC. She started on AFC’s Outreach team for 6 months – finding at-risk youth and guiding them to the Ali Forney Center. She then spent 2.5 years working in support services, doing everything from being a friendly face at our welcome desk to de-escalating situations at the Drop-In Center.
Sami wants to thank Ali Forney for the support over the last 11 years. It will always hold a special place in her heart and she is excited for the future.