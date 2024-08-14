Scroll To Top
News

Olympic boxer Imane Khelif sues J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk for cyberbullying over gender

Imane Khelif Team Algeria celebrates gold medal win Olympic Womens Boxing sourpuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk JK Rowling movie premiere
Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Featureflash Photo Agency via Shutterstock

From left: Imane Khelif, Elon Musk, and J.K. Rowling

It had been reported that Khelif had filed the complaint, but now her lawyer has revealed that J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk are named in it.

trudestress

J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk are both named in Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif’s cyberbullying complaint over harassment about her gender, filed last week in France, Variety is reporting. And Donald Trump may figure in the investigation as well.

The filing of her criminal complaint was already public knowledge, as was the fact that Rowling and Musk, both noted transphobes, said she didn’t belong in the women’s boxing competition. They claimed that she is transgender, which she is not, nor is she intersex (although, of course, trans and intersex people deserve to participate in sports without discrimination). The new reporting now links Rowling and Musk to her legal action.

The complaint alleges “acts of aggravated cyber harassment” against Khelif, who won the gold medal in the women’s 66-kilogram boxing event last Saturday in Paris. Her attorney, Nabil Boudi, told Variety that Rowling and Musk were mentioned in the complaint. It was filed against “X,” which in France means the parties are unknown. This lets prosecutors investigate a wide range of people, but some are named in the complaint’s text.

“J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others,” Boudi told Variety. Also, he said, “Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution.”

“What we’re asking is that the prosecution investigates not only these people [named in the complaint] but whoever it feels necessary,” he added. “If the case goes to court, they will stand trial.” He did not say who else was named.

Rowling, famous for writing the Harry Potter books, posted a picture August 1 on X, the social media platform owned by Musk, from Khelif’s fight with Italian boxer Angela Carini. “Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better?” Rowling wrote. “The smirk of a male who’s knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered.”

She later wrote, in response to a post defending Khelif, “The idea that those objecting to a male punching a female in the name of sport are objecting because they believe Khelif to be ‘trans’ is a joke. We object because we saw a male punching a female.”

Trump joined in the fray, posting a message that said, “I will keep men out of women’s sports!” Musk tweeted praise for Trump, the former president and current Republican presidential nominee. Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, likewise denounced Khelif in an X post, bizarrely blaming Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee: “This is where Kamala Harris's ideas about gender lead: to a grown man pummeling a woman in a boxing match. This is disgusting, and all of our leaders should condemn it.”

Brothers Jake and Logan Paul, who are popular YouTubers, also called Khelif “a man” and said she should not be competing against women. Logan Paul later took back some of his comments, saying, “Although she’s been previously disqualified for failing a ‘gender test’ and has XY chromosomes, some sources say Imane Khelif was born a biological woman.”

The International Boxing Association barred Khelif from the 2023 World Boxing Championships after she failed a gender eligibility test. “IBA president Umar Kremlev said Khelif was ‘proven’ to have XY chromosomes, which sparked outrage throughout the sports world and beyond,” The Sporting Newsreports. “XY chromosomes indicate that an individual is male. However, certain conditions can allow a woman to present XY chromosomes. It remains unconfirmed which condition Khelif might have, if any at all.”

The IBA also disqualified Lin Yu-Ting of Taiwan based on the gender eligibility test. The International Olympic Committee found both women eligible to compete in the Paris games. They “were the victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA,” an August 1 statement from the IOC said.

The next day, a spokesperson for the IOC reiterated that Khelif is female. “The Algerian boxer was born female, was registered female, lived her life as a female, boxed as a female, has a female passport,” the spokesperson said. “This is not a transgender case. There has been some confusion that somehow it’s a man fighting a woman. This is just not the case, scientifically. On that, there is consensus. Scientifically, this is not a man fighting a woman. I think we need to kind of get that out.”

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo Feed
donald trumpboxingcyberbullyingelon muskgenderimane khelifinternational olympic committeej.k. rowlingjake pauljd vancelogan paulolympicssports
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio