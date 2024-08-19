An out gay newscaster had a panic attack on-air — then recovered and came back

Nate Byrne's moment of vulnerability on Australian television is resonating with viewers around the world.

A clip of the out gay meteorologist on Tuesday's broadcast of ABC News Breakfast recently went viral online, with commenters praising Byrne's transparency and resilience as he shared he was experiencing a panic attack live on-air.

“I’m actually going to need to stop for a second,” Byrne said during the broadcast. “Some of you may know that I occasionally get affected by some panic attacks, and actually that’s happening right now. Lisa, maybe I could hand back to you.”