Republican anti-LGBTQ+ legislation bad for mental health and quality of life: survey

Concerned man looking away from camera
Shutterstock

New research from Data for Progress highlights the negative effects of these bills and the desire for supportive environments.

trudestress

After a record year for anti-LGBTQ+ legislation at the state level and in a year that threatens to outdo it, LGBTQ+ Americans are seeing a negative impact on their mental health and quality of life, according to a new survey from Data for Progress.

In 2023, more than 550 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced in state legislatures across the U.S., and more than 80 became law, by the Human Rights Campaign’s count. The number of bills introduced this year is approaching 500. Many of last year’s bills were specifically anti-transgender, and that is the case in 2024 as well. To gauge the effect of this environment, Data for Progress surveyed 873 LGBTQ+ adults, including an oversample of trans adults, from March 8 to 14.

Fifty-three percent of LGBTQ+ adults said recent anti-LGBTQ+ policies and rhetoric have negatively affected their mental health — including 79 percent of transgender adults and 65 percent of LGBTQ+ adults ages 18 to 24.

More than 60 percent of trans respondents were concerned they would suffer discrimination or harassment when going to a new health care provider, using a public restroom, going to non-LGBTQ+ bars or nightclubs, or engaging in public displays of affection with their significant other. Among all LGBTQ+ respondents, 47 percent were concerned about discrimination or harassment resulting from public displays of affection.

Thirty-seven percent of LGBTQ+ adults, including nearly 65 percent of trans adults, said quality of life has gotten worse for LGBTQ+ Americans in the past year.

Forty-two percent of LGBTQ+ adults reported hearing anti-LGBTQ+ remarks from a family member, friend, coworker, or neighbor; one in four had experienced online bullying or harassment; 23 percent said they had been subject to discrimination; 19 percent had experienced in-person bullying or harassment in person or had stopped speaking to a friend or family member because of homophobia or transphobia.

The situation was even worse for transgender respondents. Forty-six percent reported cyberbullying or online harassment; 45 percent had experienced discrimination; 38 percent reported in-person bullying or harassment; and 39 percent stopped speaking to a friend or family member who was not accepting.

The onslaught of homophobic and transphobic legislation has led many to consider moving to another city or state. Forty-four percent of trans respondents said they had considered moving or had already done so, along with a somewhat lesser proportion of all LGBTQ+ respondents.

Political, corporate, and media support was important to those surveyed. Eighty-two percent of all respondents said they would prefer to live in cities or states that have pro-LGBTQ+ policies and nondiscrimination protections; 86 percent wanted to work at a company that has stated policies protecting its LGBTQ+ employees; and 76 percent preferred to buy from brands that have publicly supported the LGBTQ+ community.

Majorities of transgender adults (68 percent), LGBTQ+ adults ages 18 to 24 (57 percent), Latino LGBTQ+ adults (51 percent), and Black LGBTQ+ adults (51 percent) said that LGBTQ+ representation in media was important to the process of discovering their LGBTQ+ identity. The vast majority agreed that LGBTQ+ youth need access to safe spaces online.

While trans people reported many negative experiences, they also reported finding joy in their community and in inspiring younger people. The comments about how they found joy included “Living my life on my terms proudly and unapologetically so that the younger queer generation feels empowered to do the same” and “Getting to see others find themselves and grow as people.”

“This report highlights many of the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ adults across the country, especially as a result of recent anti-LGBTQ+ policies and rhetoric,” Data for Progress concludes. “It also underscores the disparities in reported negative experiences between transgender adults and LGBQ+ adults who do not identify as transgender. Furthermore, this report emphasizes the importance of LGBTQ+-affirming communities, policies, representation in media, and online spaces and resources for LGBTQ+ people.”

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
