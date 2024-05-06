Scroll To Top
News

Western Carolina University investigates student who recorded video of trans woman in bathroom

Western Carolina University and Video Camera
Bryan Pollard/Shutterstock; Di Studio/Shutterstock

University officials said they knew of Payton McNabb’s video and were investigating the situation.

Cwnewser

In a distressing incident in North Carolina captured on video at Western Carolina University, a transgender student was confronted in the women’s restroom by a student who is known for her right-wing views and activism against transgender participation in women’s sports. The video has sparked outrage and concerns over safety and discrimination on campus.

The footage reveals the camera operator questioning the transgender student’s right to use the women’s restroom. When asked what they were doing, the transgender student replied, “Going to the bathroom.” The person videoing then challenged her presence, asking, “Why are you in the girls' bathroom?” The student calmly responded, “I’m a trans girl,” to which the woman taping dismissively countered, “But you’re not a girl.”


The transgender student noted, “Interesting. Never had this before. I don’t know what to say. I’m sorry you feel that way?” In response, the person recording said, “Yeah. I pay a lot of money to be safe in the bathroom,” implying a threat to her safety. The transgender student, startled and poised, responded, “Me too,” before attempting to excuse herself from the situation.

After the incident, student Payton McNabb posted the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a caption that read, “A man using the girls bathroom at Western Carolina University. Unreal.” The incident was further amplified when Libs of TikTok shared the video, commenting, “WATCH: Male student who thinks he’s a girl was confronted using the women’s bathroom at Western Carolina University.”

McNabb’s anti-trans activism began after an incident in September 2022, when she was struck in the head by a volleyball spiked by a transgender athlete during a varsity match, resulting in a concussion, TheCharlotte Observer reports. That experience has fueled her drive to prevent transgender girls and women from participating in girls’ and women’s sports, citing safety and fairness concerns.

In response to the restroom confrontation, Western Carolina University issued a statement to The Advocate emphasizing its commitment to a safe and inclusive environment. “Western Carolina University is dedicated to fostering a safe and welcoming environment for all students. The university’s primary concern is the safety and wellbeing of all members of its campus community,” the statement detailed.

The university also reaffirmed its stance against unlawful discrimination and its dedication to upholding principles that ensure equal access to education and opportunities for all students. It concluded with a note that the issue was being investigated.

“We are looking into the issue and have no further comment at this time,” a university spokesperson wrote.

The Western Carolina University Police Department did not respond to The Advocate’s request for comment regarding the incident.

NewsEducationNorth CarolinaSocietyYahoo FeedLGBTTransgender
educationlgbtqnewsnorth carolinapayton mcnabbsocietytransgenderwestern carolina university
Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
