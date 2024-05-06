Western Carolina University investigates student who recorded video of trans woman in bathroom

In a distressing incident in North Carolina captured on video at Western Carolina University, a transgender student was confronted in the women’s restroom by a student who is known for her right-wing views and activism against transgender participation in women’s sports. The video has sparked outrage and concerns over safety and discrimination on campus.



The footage reveals the camera operator questioning the transgender student’s right to use the women’s restroom. When asked what they were doing, the transgender student replied, “Going to the bathroom.” The person videoing then challenged her presence, asking, “Why are you in the girls' bathroom?” The student calmly responded, “I’m a trans girl,” to which the woman taping dismissively countered, “But you’re not a girl.”







The transgender student noted, “Interesting. Never had this before. I don’t know what to say. I’m sorry you feel that way?” In response, the person recording said, “Yeah. I pay a lot of money to be safe in the bathroom,” implying a threat to her safety. The transgender student, startled and poised, responded, “Me too,” before attempting to excuse herself from the situation.

After the incident, student Payton McNabb posted the video on X, formerly known as Twitter , with a caption that read, “A man using the girls bathroom at Western Carolina University. Unreal.” The incident was further amplified when Libs of TikTok shared the video, commenting, “WATCH: Male student who thinks he’s a girl was confronted using the women’s bathroom at Western Carolina University.”

McNabb’s anti-trans activism began after an incident in September 2022, when she was struck in the head by a volleyball spiked by a transgender athlete during a varsity match, resulting in a concussion, TheCharlotte Observer r eports . That experience has fueled her drive to prevent transgender girls and women from participating in girls’ and women’s sports, citing safety and fairness concerns.

In response to the restroom confrontation, Western Carolina University issued a statement to The Advocate emphasizing its commitment to a safe and inclusive environment. “Western Carolina University is dedicated to fostering a safe and welcoming environment for all students. The university’s primary concern is the safety and wellbeing of all members of its campus community,” the statement detailed.

The university also reaffirmed its stance against unlawful discrimination and its dedication to upholding principles that ensure equal access to education and opportunities for all students. It concluded with a note that the issue was being investigated.

“We are looking into the issue and have no further comment at this time,” a university spokesperson wrote.

The Western Carolina University Police Department did not respond to The Advocate’s request for comment regarding the incident.