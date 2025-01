The local restaurant behind monthly "trans pizza parties"has burned down as multiple wildfires continue to spread in the Los Angeles area.

Pizza of Venice in Altadena, California announced on Instagram over the weekend that it was "one of the many homes and businesses that burned" in the fires, which have so far claimed 24 lives, burned over 40,000 acres, and forced more than 150,000 people to evacuate, according to the latest updates via The Los Angeles Times.



"What seemed unimaginable just a few days ago has now occurred, leaving our community devastated and displaced," owners Sean St. John and Jamie Woolnder wrote. "Walking up to the restaurant last night and seeing what remained left us utterly speechless. The devastation is overwhelming, and our hearts go out to everyone affected by this disaster. We are deeply grateful to report that the entire Pizza of Venice team is safe and healthy, but tragically, multiple team members have lost their homes."