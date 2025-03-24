Former Denmark Ambassador Rufus Gifford responds to VP Vance's 'not a good ally' comments

In recent weeks, most recently Sunday, Vice President JD Vance has publicly criticized Denmark's stewardship of Greenland, labeling the nation "not a good ally" due to perceived restrictions on U.S. access to the Arctic territory. This rhetoric will have damaging and long-lasting effects on the U.S.-Denmark relations as Donald Trump tries to bully Denmark in his quest to “take over” Greenland.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Rufus Gifford, in an interview with The Advocate, expressed profound shock over Vance's remarks, highlighting the deep and longstanding alliance between the United States and Denmark. Drawing from his tenure as ambassador, Gifford, who is gay, emphasized Denmark's unwavering support in various global conflicts, often at significant personal costs.

“Yes, I’m very hurt by these comments because of my love for Denmark and years spent in this country,” Gifford admitted. “But it’s the hurt of the people that I care about, and I think that's what makes me sad more than anything.”

Gifford recounted his experiences as ambassador, stating that he frequently approached Danish officials with requests to deploy their forces to conflict zones, including missions against ISIS in Iraq, the removal of chemical weapons from Syria, and efforts to combat the Ebola outbreak in Africa. Denmark consistently responded with an "unequivocal and quick yes," underscoring its commitment to the alliance, Gifford said.

He noted that even when these conflicts were not directly related to Danish interests, Denmark’s government prioritized the alliance with the United States. “Arguably, Denmark has been the best ally America has ever had,” he pointed out. “They have always been there for us, and for them to hear the vice president of the United States say they are a bad ally just to score political points about Greenland is just offensive.”

Gifford pointed out that Denmark has lost more personnel per capita than any other country in Afghanistan. He shared experiences of attending funerals and working closely with wounded Danish veterans, “Many of them sustained life-altering injuries while supporting U.S. missions,” Gifford recalled. “I have deep concern over how these veterans and their families might feel hearing the U.S. vice president question Denmark's loyalty as an ally. I can’t imagine how they are feeling.”

Gifford also addressed the human toll of such political rhetoric, emphasizing that the flippant nature of these comments overlooks the sacrifices made by allied nations. “Americans need to recognize and vocalize their outrage over statements like Vance’s that undermine the contributions of steadfast allies like Denmark,” Gifford urged. “While our current leadership and their allied political figures may forget these sacrifices, the broader American public does not, and that’s how we survive this difficult chapter in American history, by speaking out.”