Rally for transgender youth overtakes New York City's Union Square, in photos

Rally for transgender youth overtakes New York City's Union Square
Rise Up For Trans Youth Rally organized by Trans formative Schools, Gender Liberation Movement, and ACT UP in New York City's Union Square on Saturday February 8, 2025
Lantz Arroyo for GLM
Transgender youth and their allies overtook one of New York City's most prominent parks on Saturday to protest the Trump Administration's continuing attacks on their rights.
In just his first two weeks back in office, Trump has signed executive orders denying the existence of transgender people, attempting to ban banning gender-affirming care for those under 19, banning trans athletes from women's sports, and revoking 1960s civil rights protections. But the transgender community refuses to be invisible.
The Rise Up For Trans Youth rally – organized by Trans formative Schools, Gender Liberation Movement, and ACT UP NY – took to Union Square over the weekend to show "solidarity with trans youth and their families and caregivers, as well as the brave caregivers, educators and health-care providers continuing care while under threat," the groups said in a press release. The rally was also able to connect those impacted or motivated by the attacks with trans-led organizations fighting back.
Keep scrolling for the whole scene.
Images were provided to The Advocate by photographer Lantz Arroyo on behalf of GLM. Arroyo can be found on Instagram at @lantzarroyo or by emailing lantzarroyo@gmail.com.
