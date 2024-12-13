Troy Masters, publisher of LGBTQ+ paper Los Angeles Blade, has died at 63

Troy Masters, publisher of the Los Angeles Blade, an LGBTQ+ newspaper, has died at age 63.

Masters died unexpectedly Wednesday, a family member announced, according to the Blade. The cause of death was not released.

“We are shocked and devastated by the loss of Troy,” said a statement from his family. “He was a tireless advocate for the LGBTQ community and leaves a tremendous legacy of fighting for social justice and equality. We ask for your prayers and for privacy as we mourn this unthinkable loss. We will announce details of a celebration of life in the near future.”

“All of us at the Los Angeles Blade and Washington Blade are heartbroken by the loss of our colleague,” Blade management added. “Troy Masters is a pioneer who championed LGBTQ rights as well as best-in-class journalism for our community. We will miss his passion and his tireless dedication to the Los Angeles queer community.

“We would like to thank the readers, advertisers, and supporters of the Los Angeles Blade, which will continue under the leadership of our local editor Gisselle Palomera, the entire Blade family in D.C. and L.A., and eventually under a new publisher.”

Masters had a long career in media, mostly with LGBTQ+ publications. He founded New York City’s Gay City News in 2002 and became founding publisher of the Los Angeles Blade, a sister publication of the Washington Blade, in 2017.

Bay Area Reporter publisher Michael Yamashita sent out an email mourning Masters. “It was shocking to receive the sad news this morning,” he wrote, according to the Reporter. “I have known Troy as a fellow publisher and friend for over 20 years. He was smart and accomplished. More than a few times, he started gay publications — in New York City and Los Angeles. I will miss working with him.”

Both Blade publications are members of News Is Out, a collaboration with the Reporter, Dallas Voice, Philadelphia Gay News, Tagg magazine, and Windy City Times. News Is Out’s managing director, Dana Piccoli, said her team was devastated by the news.

“Troy was a fierce advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and pioneer in queer media,” she said in an email quoted by the Reporter. We were lucky to work with him as a member of News Is Out and will forever be grateful for the barriers he broke down for the queer community. Our hearts are with our colleagues at the Los Angeles Blade and the Washington Blade.”

Journalist Brody Levesque posted this statement to social media: "I worked with Troy for nearly 6 years, 4 of which were spent as his Editor-in-Chief. I'd like to express my condolences to the Blade staff, Troy's family & friends on his loss. He will be missed."

Equality California Executive Director Tony Hoang also released a statement: “We at Equality California are heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Troy Masters, a trailblazing journalist, publisher, and tireless advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. Troy’s remarkable career spanned decades, during which he used his voice and platform to amplify the stories of our community and champion the fight for equality. His passion for storytelling and relentless pursuit of social justice left an indelible mark on the fight for LGBTQ+ rights. Over many years, Equality California and the Los Angeles Blade have worked hand in hand to ensure LGBTQ+ stories are accurately represented and shared within the Los Angeles community and throughout California. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the Los Angeles Blade and Washington Blade teams during this difficult time. We stand in solidarity with them as we honor Troy’s life, legacy, and unwavering dedication to our community. His passing is a profound loss, and he will be deeply missed. Rest in power, Troy. Your work will forever live on in the hearts and lives of those you fought so fiercely for.”

Survivors include Masters’s mother, Josie Kirkland, and his sister, Tammy Masters, plus many friends and colleagues.