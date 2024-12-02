Scroll To Top
News

Trans teen pleads with SCOTUS to strike down Tennessee’s gender-affirming care ban ahead of landmark hearing

SCOTUS protest sign equaity for LGBTQ people rainbow and transgender flags waiving
Bob Korn/shutterstock

The teen said she felt “normal now” after receiving gender-affirming care treatment.

Cwnewser
Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

L.W., a 16-year-old transgender girl from Tennessee, is at the heart of a historic case that could reshape the rights of transgender youth across the country.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in U.S. v. Skrmetti, a challenge to Tennessee’s 2023 law banning gender-affirming medical care for minors, including puberty blockers and hormone therapies. The case carries immense personal and national stakes, and L.W. hopes it will make thousands of kids feel “seen” for who they are.

“It’s not very comfortable being trapped in [your body] because it just doesn’t feel like you,” L.W. told ABC News. Since starting treatment in 2022, she says her quality of life has dramatically improved. “I feel normal now,” she said, describing the impact of the care she is fighting to protect.

Related: What is U.S. v. Skrmetti, the Supreme Court case that could change gender-affirming care forever?

L.W.’s family, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, filed the lawsuit last year, arguing that the law unconstitutionally discriminates on the basis of sex and undermines parental rights. Since the ban took effect, the family has been forced to travel 10 hours round-trip to another state to continue L.W.’s treatment, a burden that has disrupted her education and strained their resources.

Samantha Williams, L.W.’s mother, criticized the hypocrisy of Tennessee lawmakers who championed “parental rights” during COVID-19 but now dictate medical decisions for families like hers. “They made this medical decision for our child,” Samantha said.

Supporters of the law argue that it is necessary to protect minors from potentially irreversible treatments, citing what they claim is insufficient long-term research. However, major medical associations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, strongly support gender-affirming care, emphasizing its safety and the importance of individualized treatment.

Dr. Ben Hoffman, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, told ABC News, “It all begins and ends with science. This is not about any sort of agenda.”

The case is also a landmark moment for Chase Strangio, the ACLU attorney representing the family, who will become the first out transgender person to argue before the Supreme Court. In aninterview with The Advocate, Strangio spoke about the stakes of the case. “At this moment, what I’m thinking about is just the stakes for families across the country,” Strangio said.

Related: Meet the transgender lawyer leading a bold fight to show Supreme Court justices that trans lives matter

Strangio explained that the law targets transgender youth specifically. “This law bans treatment only when the government thinks those treatments are being used in a gender-nonconforming manner. Tennessee is saying you can’t have hormones if they allow you to live in a way that we don’t think is right for your gender. But they allow those same treatments when they align with what the government deems acceptable,” he said. That, according to Strangio, violates the constitution’s Equal Protection clause.

For L.W., the fight is about more than legal arguments—it’s about survival and dignity. “I want to listen to the doctors. I want to listen to my kid. I want to take care of her,” her father, Brian Williams, said.

The outcome of this case could set a precedent for the more than 300,000 transgender teens in the U.S. and the broader LGBTQ+ community. As Strangio told The Advocate, “It doesn’t start or stop with transgender families—it’s about government intrusion into all our decision-making.”

For now, L.W. hopes her plea will resonate with the justices. “I feel amazing after [treatment],” she said. “Maybe it’s just because the gender dysphoria was so bad.”

From Your Site Articles
NewsLawU.S. Supreme CourtNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedTransgenderTennessee
american civil liberties unionchase strangioequal protection clausegender dysphoriagender-affirming carelawlgbtq youthtennesseetennessee lawtransgenderu.s. supreme courtu.s. v. skrmetti
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True
Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff
Election

Kamala Harris's husband learned about Biden dropping out while with his gay friends

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio