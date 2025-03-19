Hi there,

🚨 The Trump administration is preparing to eliminate all federal funding for domestic HIV prevention programs, a move that health experts say will undo decades of progress in combating the epidemic. The decision, which could be announced within the next 48 hours, would shut down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s HIV prevention division and halt all federally funded prevention efforts, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. 🚨

🪖 A federal judge in Washington, D.C., blocked the Trump administration’s ban on transgender military service members, issuing a preliminary injunction Tuesday that halts the policy from taking effect.

✨ A state-level court in Ohio has overturned a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth. A three-judge panel of the Tenth District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the ban violates the Ohio constitution.

