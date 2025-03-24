Hi all,



👀 Over the weekend, Donald Trump again tried to bully Maine's Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. At a National Governors Association meeting at the White House last month, Trump called out Mills for the state's trans-inclusive sports policy in school sports. Here's everything you need to know about what has been going down.

☀️ After years of withering policy losses hurting LGBTQ+ Floridians, have political winds shifted in the Sunshine State? Some of the states' advocates and lawmakers think so.

✨ Some good DEI news: Disney shareholders have voted overwhelmingly to continue the company’s participation in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, which measures businesses’ support for LGBTQ+ causes and on which Disney has consistently received perfect scores.

