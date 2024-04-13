Hello,

✨ Dr. Jill Biden took Trump and Republican lawmakers to task for targeting LGBTQ+ rights. “We’ve made progress, but there’s still so much more to do. And we can’t, and we won’t go back and refight the fights of the past,” Biden said at a Human Rights Campaign Speech on Friday, outlining the ongoing legislative attacks aimed at the LGBTQ+ community. “Just last month, we had to fend off more than 50 antigay amendments that Republicans tried to force into the government funding bill,” she noted. 📣

🚨 The brother of a gay British man is warning that despite his release from Qatari prison, his brother's detention in the country could be a death sentence. Forty-four-year-old Manuel Guerrero moved to Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal, seven years ago for his work. He was detained on February 4 after being entrapped by law enforcement through a fake Grindr profile, and was held in jail for nearly two months. Now, he's no longer detained, but he can't leave the country.

🌈 LGBTQ+ and allied members of Congress Friday introduced a resolution to support the Rise Up for LGBTQI+ Youth in Schools Initiative, “a call to action to communities across the country to demand equal educational opportunity, basic civil rights protections, and freedom from erasure for all students, particularly LGBTQI+ young people, in K–12 schools,” as the resolution states. 🌈

