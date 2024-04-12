Scroll To Top
Germany makes it easier to change gender and name on legal documents

Germany applying for passport visa legal gender change
Transgender and nonbinary Germans will soon be able to apply for changes by simply declaring their name and gender instead of having to provide so-called expert opinions.

Germany’s Parliament Friday passed a law making it easier for transgender and nonbinary people to change their name and gender marker on official documents.

When the law, known as the Self-Determination Act, takes effect in November, trans and nonbinary residents will be able to go to a registry office and order the changes. “No ‘expert’ opinions or medical certificates will be required,” a Human Rights Watch press release reports. “The applicant will be able to choose from several gender markers — male, female, or ‘diverse’ — or opt not to enter a gender at all.”

The process is open to people over 18, plus 14- to 18-year-olds who have the consent of parents or guardians, according to the BBC. Those under 14 must have their parents or guardians make the request.

The new law replaces one from 1980 under which those seeking to make such changes “to provide a local court with two ‘expert reports’ attesting to ‘a high degree of probability’ that the applicant will not want to revert to their previous legal gender,” HRW explains. The German Constitutional Court had already struck down some aspects of the 1980 law, such as a requirement for surgery.

The act also makes it illegal to disclose a person’s deadname except under certain circumstances — for instance, in the case of court proceedings or a police investigation.

Debate over the legislation “was both contentious and sometimes emotional,” Deutsch Welle reports.

“As trans people, we experience time and again that our dignity is made a matter of negotiation,” trans lawmaker Nyke Slawik told her colleagues, according to the publication.

Sven Lehmann, the government’s LGBTQ+ commissioner, noted, “For more than 40 years, the ‘transsexual law’ has caused a lot of suffering ... and only because people want to be recognized as they are. And today we are finally putting an end to this.”

The legislation had the support of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition.

Other countries that have adopted similarly simple procedures for gender recognition include Argentina, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Uruguay, according to HRW.

“Germany has joined a growing list of countries that are abolishing pathologizing requirements for gender recognition, which have no place in diverse and democratic societies,” Cristian González Cabrera, senior LGBT rights researcher at HRW, said in the press release. “As populist politicians in Europe and beyond try to use trans rights as a political wedge issue, Germany’s new law sends a strong message that trans people exist and deserve recognition and protection, without discrimination.”

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
