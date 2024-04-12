Scroll To Top
Politics

Watch Jimmy Kimmel's hilarious LGBTQ+ campaign video: 'You can't spell Biden without Bi'

USA President Joe Biden speaking white house LGBTQ pride month rainbow Jimmy Kimmel Show Opening
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images; Randy Holmes/ABC

"If Trump wins this November, democracy as we know it will sashay away," a Biden impersonator says in the sketch.

President Joe Biden is courting LGBTQ+ voters — and Jimmy Kimmel has the perfect advertisement for him.

During a Thursday night segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late night host tackled the Biden campaign's recent voter engagement effort, Out for Biden-Harris, a program highlighting the administration’s commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.

"Yesterday they launched a new program to engage voters in the LGBTQ+ community," Kimmel said, stumbling while saying the acronym. "It's called 'Out for Biden-Harris,' which is a clunky title, but was definitely better than the original slogan: 'I'm a Joemosexual."

Kimmel then launched into a parody campaign advertisement for the president, in which a Biden impersonator spoke directly to queer voters.

"What's up bitches? It's me, Joe Biden, and I'm excited to announce the launch of Out for Biden-Harris: a new campaign all about you LGBT-cuties out there," he said. "Listen, I may be straighter than a bamboo fishing rod, but I'm the most gay-friendly president in history. Like your mother used to always say, 'You can't spell Biden without Bi.' And that's the tea."

Biden-Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez recently toldThe Advocate that LGBTQ+ voters "were critical to our victory in 2020, and they will be critical to winning again this November." Out for Biden-Harris aims to "harness the LGBTQ+ community’s organizing prowess to reelect President Biden and Vice President Harris this November."

“LGBTQ+ Americans couldn’t have more at stake this election: Donald Trump and his extremist allies are running to gut LGBTQ+ rights and erase history as their top priorities," Chavez Rodriguez said. "LGBTQ+ Americans deserve leaders who will fight for every American’s freedom and dignity."

Or, as Kimmel's Biden impersonator put it: "If Trump wins this November, democracy as we know it will sashay away."

"So, whether you're a teddy bear, a twinkle little star, or an indigo girl, no matter if you're a she/her, a they/them, a zaddy or a parade gay, I love ya," he continued. "So please, vote 'yaaaassss queen' for me, Joe Biden. I'll make sure the White House slays the boots down hunty. I may be cis, but I've got your back, sis."

The impersonator then signed off the ad with a seal of approval: "I'm Joe Biden, and I ate that up and left no crumbs."


Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
