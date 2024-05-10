Hi all,

Twelve years ago, former President Barack Obama made a historic declaration on national television supporting same-sex marriages, a momentous event that would significantly shape the landscape of LGBTQ+ rights in America. 🎉

📚 Kindness isn’t just about being nice to others, according to author Jackson Cooper. The out LGBTQ+ author is dissecting what it means to be kind in his new book, A Kids Book About Kindness — and he wants everyone to know that it’s never too early (or too late) to start thinking about how we treat others and ourselves.

We also take a moment to remember Starr Brown, a Black transgender woman who was shot and killed in Tennessee last month.

🚓 Larry Scirotto is Pittsburgh's first gay police chief. My colleague John Casey spoke to him about his job and being out. For those who are scared to live their truth, Scirotto's advice is "The world in which you think you live is much different when you get outside...There are lots of people that accept you for who you are and will welcome you for who you are.”

