South Carolina has passed a gender-affirming care ban. Here's what families can do

The South Carolina House of Representatives has passed a ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

After originating in the state Senate, H.4624 now heads to Republican Gov. Henry McMaster for his signature. The bill prohibits youth under the age of 18 in the state from receiving all medically necessary transgender health care, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgery. It also prohibits public funds and Medicaid from being used to cover the cost of transition-related healthcare for transgender people of any age

In response, the Campaign for Southern Equality has announced that families of transgender youth in South Carolina are now eligible to apply for support from the Southern Trans Youth Emergency Project (STYEP), a regional project that helps transgender youth whose access to gender-affirming care has been disrupted by government policies.

“South Carolina lawmakers have turned their backs on transgender youth and passed this dangerous bill, which will needlessly and cruelly disrupt the lives of trans people in our state," said Domenico Ruggerio, Executive Director of We Are Family. "But our community is prepared to support families through this crisis – and we’ll never stop working toward a state where transgender and gender nonconforming people in South Carolina can be themselves and live with peace and power.”

STYEP, in partnership with We Are Family, Uplift Outreach Center and the Harriet Hancock Center, provides families with accurate information about H.4624, as well as information about out-of-state gender-affirming care providers. It also provides emergency grants of $500 for immediate needs, including travel, medication, and other logistics. Families can request support here.

“To all of the young people in South Carolina and their parents who are reading this news and feeling fear for the future, please know: No law can change the fact that you are worthy of dignity, equality, joy, and respect," added Cristina Picozzi, Executive Director of the Harriet Hancock Center. "We will never stop working to support transgender South Carolinians, and we are sending love, support, and strength far and wide.”