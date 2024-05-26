Hi y'all!
🏔️ Earlier this week the National Park Service received backlash after news spread of the agency banning uniformed employees from Pride events. That went against years of NPS workers proudly participating in them. On Friday, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland sent out a memo reversing the initial ban. 🏕️
🐘 Lauren Boebert is...well...being Lauren Boebert. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and the White House criticized Boebert, a far-right Republican with a history of bigoted remarks, for taking credit for securing federal funding for a bridge in her district, despite voting against the bipartisan infrastructure bill that provided the funds. After being called out, the lawmaker responded with homophobia. A real shocker there I tell you. 🐘
On May 3, Jason Hackett, the newest anchor for Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE’s Sunrise morning show, came out to viewers live on air. 📺
🌈 “It would have been nice to see examples of this when I was a kid. It would have been nice to turn on the TV and see more mainstream examples of this, of a person saying, ‘Hey, I’m gay, and I’m lesbian, I’m trans, and everything’s fine. And I’m living my life, and I’m accepted, and you could be too,’” he told The Advocate in an interview. “I would love to see more examples of that.” 🌈
As we enjoy the long weekend and the unofficial beginning of summer, let's take a moment to focus on some of the good news from the past week.
"The Voice" has crowned its first out LGBTQ+ winner, Asher HaVon, in the reality show's 25-year run — and "Pod Save America" host Jon Lovett will be on the next season of "Survivor." Dwayne Wade and his daughter Zaya have launched a new resource for Black transgender youth, and local NBC anchor Jason Hackett came out on live TV. On the political side, Minnesota has made it illegal to ban LGBTQ+ books from libraries.
Look, the answer!
Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Tuesday, you'll get the question. Thursday, you'll get a hint. And today, you'll get the answer.
This week’s question was: What office was Harvey Milk elected to in 1977?
This week's answer is: the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.In 1977, Milk was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, making history as the first out gay elected official in California. It was his third race for the board, which is San Francisco's version of a city council. His election was a significant milestone for the LGBTQ+ movement, symbolizing the community’s growing political power and visibility. He also noted what it meant for other marginalized groups. "It's not my victory, it's yours and yours and yours," he said after winning the election. "If a gay can win, it means there is hope that the system can work for all minorities if we fight. We've given them hope."
