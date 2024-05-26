Hi y'all!

🏔️ Earlier this week the National Park Service received backlash after news spread of the agency banning uniformed employees from Pride events. That went against years of NPS workers proudly participating in them. On Friday, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland sent out a memo reversing the initial ban. 🏕️

🐘 Lauren Boebert is...well...being Lauren Boebert. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and the White House criticized Boebert, a far-right Republican with a history of bigoted remarks, for taking credit for securing federal funding for a bridge in her district, despite voting against the bipartisan infrastructure bill that provided the funds. After being called out, the lawmaker responded with homophobia. A real shocker there I tell you. 🐘

On May 3, Jason Hackett, the newest anchor for Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE’s Sunrise morning show, came out to viewers live on air. 📺

🌈 “It would have been nice to see examples of this when I was a kid. It would have been nice to turn on the TV and see more mainstream examples of this, of a person saying, ‘Hey, I’m gay, and I’m lesbian, I’m trans, and everything’s fine. And I’m living my life, and I’m accepted, and you could be too,’” he told The Advocate in an interview. “I would love to see more examples of that.” 🌈

