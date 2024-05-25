Scroll To Top
News

Lauren Boebert resorts to homophobia after Pete Buttigieg calls out her hypocrisy

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg opposite US Rep Lauren Boebert
Gregory Reed/Shutterstock; Consolidated News Photos/Shutterstock

The Colorado congresswoman used bigotry as she tried to make fun of the transportation secretary and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, for raising children.

Cwnewser

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and the White House criticized Colorado U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a far-right Republican with a history of bigoted remarks, on Wednesday for taking credit for securing federal funding for a bridge in her district, despite voting against the bipartisan infrastructure bill that provided the funds.

Boebert posted a photograph on X (formerly Twitter) of herself with Glenwood Springs City Councilor and former Mayor Jonathan Godes, claiming, “Great meeting with Glenwood Springs City Councilor and former Mayor Jonathan Godes. We have secured over $51.4 million for the South Bridge. I was thrilled to hear about nearly $30 million in cost savings in addition and that my support has helped make this project a reality.”

A community note on Boebert’s post fact-checked her claim: “Boebert hasn’t secured 51.4 million dollars for this bridge. The money came from a Biden-Harris grant that is part of the ‘Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program,’ which itself is a part of the ‘Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’ which Boebert voted against.”

Buttigieg responded by quoting Boebert’s post, asking, “Congresswoman, in what way do you believe that your support helped this project? We chose it because it’s a good project, and funded it using President Biden’s infrastructure package, which you voted against.”

The White House also highlighted Boebert’s post, commenting, “One thing about Congressional Republicans… they’re going to take credit for investments they voted against.”

Boebert, who voted against the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal in November 2021, later fired back at Buttigieg, mocking him for being a gay father. “Mayor Pete, maybe you were out chest-feeding and missed my letter, but I personally wrote you about this in June 2022,” she wrote. “Only 13 RINOs [Republicans in name only] in the House voted for your Green New Deal non-infrastructure bill you are touting that wastes hundreds of millions on climate change instead of roads and bridges.” Boebert attached a letter to Buttigieg supporting the funding, but she had already voted against it.

In December 2023, the Department of Transportation announced it would spend $645.3 million from the program on projects to improve the quality of rural bridges and roads.

Boebert’s reference to “chest-feeding” was a blatant attempt to mock Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, who are parents to adopted twins. The couple welcomed Joseph “Gus” August and Penelope Rose in August 2021 and spent many days in the intensive care unit with their children.

A person on X summarized the situation: “Nothing says MAGA politician quite like resorting to bigotry when you are called out for your lies. Then, on top of that, you make a point of admitting you didn’t vote for the funding that you are trying to take credit for while being angry about being called out for your lies.”

Examples of this perplexity among Republicans include former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace questioning whether a cabinet secretary should take parental leave, to which Buttigieg responded by explaining the importance of parental leave for all parents. In another instance, Florida Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna criticized Buttigieg’s paternity leave, leading Chasten Buttigieg to defend the right of all parents to take such leave and calling out Luna’s remarks as homophobic.

From Your Site Articles
NewsChasten ButtigiegMediaTwitterYahoo FeedPoliticsPoliticiansPete Buttigieg
adopted twinsanna paulina lunaantigaybidenharris grantbigotrybipartisan infrastructure billbipartisan infrastructure dealchestfeedingdepartment of transportationfederal fundinggay fatherglenwood springs city councilorinfrastructure investmentjobs actlauren boebertmaga politicianparental leaverepublicanu.s. house of representativeswhite house
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio