Politics

Mike Johnson flies same Christian nationalist flag outside his office that Samuel Alito flew at vacation home

house speaker mie johnson press conference office door flags white nationalist christian nation
Lev Radin/Shutterstock; threads @meidastouch

The Louisiana Republican says a flag used by the January 6 insurrectionists is harmless.

Cwnewser

A flag associated with far-right Christian nationalist movements and the January 6 Capitol insurrection has been displayed outside the office of Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana.

The “Appeal to Heaven” flag, a white banner featuring a green pine tree and the words “An Appeal to Heaven,” was seen hanging outside Johnson’s personal office in the Cannon House Office Building on Thursday. This flag has historical roots dating back to the Revolutionary War but has recently been co-opted by Christian nationalist groups advocating for a theocratic vision of America.

On Thursday afternoon, MeidasTouch, a progressive media outlet, brought widespread attention to the flag by posting a photo on social media. The post highlighted that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who recently came under fire for blaming his wife for flying an upside-down American flag indicating distress purportedly over a dispute over yard signs with a neighbor, flew the same flag at his New Jersey vacation home and by many participants in the January 6 insurrection.

The post read, “Speaker Mike Johnson has ‘An Appeal to Heaven’ flag – the same one flown by Justice Alito and many January 6 insurrectionists – outside his office. The flag is a Christian Nationalist symbol that signals a desire to reshape the U.S. into a Christian Nationalist nation.”

threads @meidastouch

Johnson defended the flag’s presence, explaining its historical significance. “It’s George Washington’s flag. It goes back to the founder’s era. I’ve always flown that flag,” Johnson told reporters on Wednesday. “It has nothing to do with the ‘stop the steal’ protests.”

The display of the flag comes amid a backdrop of ongoing debates and legal battles related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol and former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. Critics argue that the flag’s presence outside the office of a high-ranking government official is deeply problematic and signals a tacit endorsement of the ideologies it has come to represent.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, commented on the flag’s symbolism, telling CNN that it “raises a serious question” about the messages being conveyed by those in positions of power.

“When it gets right down to it, our courts and justices don’t have an army to enforce their opinions. They don’t have the money to establish an account for media control. What they have is the respect for the integrity of the American people,” Durbin said.

The flag has also been associated with other high-profile figures. Leonard Leo, a prominent conservative legal activist and advisor to President Trump, was reportedly flown the same flag outside his Maine residence. Leo’s spokesman said he flies the flag because of its historical significance and as a symbol of “civic duty and philanthropy toward one’s country,” Rolling Stone reports.

The debate over the flag’s presence highlights the broader cultural and political divides within the United States, especially regarding the role of religion in government and the legacy of the January 6 insurrection. As the Supreme Court prepares to rule on significant cases related to the events of January 6, the symbolism of such flags and their implications remain contentious.

Johnson’s office has not indicated whether the flag will remain on display.

PoliticsRepublican PartyLouisianaChristianityYahoo FeedPoliticiansNews
Cwnewser
Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
