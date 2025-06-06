Greetings from WorldPride!
👏🏽 New Mexico Democratic U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury wasn’t planning to go viral. But when she spoke up during a congressional hearing last month and calmly held aloft an uncropped photo that debunked a Republican smear — while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Republican and subcommittee chairwoman, slammed her gavel in exasperation — the moment captured something larger than one procedural dispute. Read our interview with Stansbury on calling Greene out.
🌈 Actor, writer, and producer Eugene Levy — a comedy legend also known for one of television’s most beloved queer-affirming series, Schitt’s Creek — was honored Wednesday night with the 2025 Nancy Pelosi Equality Ally Award at Equality PAC’s National Pride Gala. “It was always our intention to make Schitt’s Creek a town that was blind to color, religion, or sexual identity,” he told The Advocate before the event. “And because that’s what it was, the show became a beacon for the LGBTQ+ community.”
❓Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has left the Democratic Party and become an independent. That’s one of the revelations in her latest book, Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines. It’s scheduled for release October 21.
Onward and upward,
Alex Cooper
Editor-in-Chief, The Advocate
Support The Advocate's journalism. Become a member today.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
Abbie Fitz/Shutterstock
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
Courtesy Pictured; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
jon fleming photography for Equality PAC
Kirby Lee/Getty Images
Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+
DT phots1/Shutterstock
JennLShoots/Shutterstock
You can get every print issue of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!
📣 What else you should be reading: