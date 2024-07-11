Hello,



✨ The Trevor Project is welcoming a new CEO. Jaymes Black, who previously led the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Family Equality, will be stepping into the role later this month.

🚨 Everyone and their neighbor's mother has been talking about the horrific platform Project 2025, which far-right actors created in case they get a second Trump administration. It's gross, but so is Trump's Agenda 47, another platform out there. 🚨

🐻 Looks like a bunch of queer daddies were evicted from a hotel in Dallas over the weekend. The Daddyland circuit party is infamous, and this year those who participated seemed to have been kicked out of their hotel with little warning. As senior national reporter Christopher Wiggins described it, "Cultures collided at the downtown Crowne Plaza that was hosting the Daddyland circuit party and a sorority convention, leaving one group on the street." Here's what went down. 🪩

Onward and upward,

Alex Cooper





The Trevor Project, the LGBTQ+ suicide prevention org, announces Jaymes Black as its new CEO Courtesy of Jaymes Black

Robin Roberts feared coming out, almost refused marriage equality interview with Obama Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Utah drag queen Tara Lipsyncki was forced to sell her childhood home & go into hiding after far-right attacks Credit to Tara Lipsyncki