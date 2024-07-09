What is Daddyland, the gay circuit party evicted from a Dallas hotel?

In the Lone Star State, Dallas transforms into the epicenter of LGBTQ + celebration and revelry every year around the July 4th weekend with the Daddyland Festival. This multi-day music extravaganza promises a thrilling mix of dance events, pool parties, and themed gatherings for daddy lovers and their admirers.



An extravaganza for the senses

Daddyland Festival, produced by Ersin Winokur, who goes by Daddy Ersin, has carved out a niche as a must-attend event for a segment of the gay community. The events are thematic, with this year’s theme, “Daddyland Mythology.” Each event is inspired by that year’s overall environment, offering attendees a chance to immerse themselves in a fantastical world. Some of the most prominent DJs in the circuit world spin tunes before an adoring crowd.

The festival, which began in 2021 to encourage people to reconnect after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, has grown into a destination event. The inaugural festival’s success laid the foundation for an annual celebration that draws attendees from around the world.

“Year one was amazing and had thousands of attendees,” Jason Martinez, a former staff member of Daddyland, told The Advocate.

Multiple venues, endless parties

This year’s Daddyland was to feature a packed schedule of events held across various venues, including the Crowne Plaza Dallas Downtown, Sue Ellen’s, and Hawaiian Waters The Colony. Each year, attendees have enjoyed a blend of daytime and nighttime events, including hotel pool parties, after-hours gatherings, and major themed parties. Highlights included the vibrant opening party and a much-anticipated waterpark party, which turned Hawaiian Waters The Colony into a mythical undersea paradise this year.

“[Ersin] also does something called RAM, which is basically his signature event, and then he has a smaller one called Hammer, and those eventually evolved into Daddyland in 2021, “said Martinez.” He does HalloWoof on Halloween and Daddyland New Years.”

Tickets and accommodations

Attendees can choose from various ticket options, including General Admission, VIP, and Ultra passes, each offering different access levels and perks. Ultra passes provide the most comprehensive experience, including all events, after-hours parties, and the hotel pool party.

Attendees had been encouraged to stay at the Crowne Plaza Dallas Downtown, the festival’s host hotel, which offers convenient access to all events and amenities. However, the 2024 event was marred by controversy when the hotel’s owner mass evicted gay men who were there to enjoy the activities after members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority complained about the attire of some partygoers, according to Terry Tognazzini, who owns the property.

“[Ersin] has an event at that hotel every two to three months,” Martinez said. “The last one being Pride and the one prior was during TexasBear Roundup in March.”

Tognazzini told The Advocate that the promoter would not be invited back, leaving open questions about the event’s future.

A celebration of community

According to the promoter, Daddyland Festival is more than just a series of parties; it’s a celebration of diversity, community, and the freedom to express oneself. The festival blends world-class music, creative themes, and an inclusive atmosphere, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Health and safety

In June 2022, during the Daddyland Festival, an out-of-state visitor was diagnosed with mpox after attending the events and private parties. Dallas County Health and Human Services worked in collaboration with the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to manage the situation and ensure the health and safety of attendees. Festival organizers said they have since implemented enhanced health and safety measures to minimize risks and provide a safe environment for all participants.