If you think Project 2025 is scary, take a look at Donald Trump's Agenda 47

2024 presidental election buttons queer person laptop reading project2025 agenda47
If reelected, Donald Trump will "cut federal funding for any school or program pushing Critical Race Theory or gender ideology" and "create a new credentialing body to certify teachers who embrace patriotic values."

Donald Trump claims he has "nothing to do" with Project 2025, but he has a playbook of his own that would be devastating for LGBTQ+ Americans and other marginalized communities.

The former president's reelection website features a section entitled Agenda 47, which hosts dozens of videos of Trump outlining his policies for if he returns to office. Several policies threaten the LGBTQ+ community, spanning across education, health care, and the military.

In one video titled "President Trump's Plan to Protect Children From Left-Wing Gender Insanity," Trump promised to outlaw gender-affirming care for minors at the federal level, and “cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age.” He also promised to ban transgender athletes from competing on teams that match their gender identity.

Trump stated that he "will ask Congress to pass a bill establishing that the only genders recognized by the United States government are male and female — and they are assigned at birth.” He then claimed that being transgender was "invented" by the "radical left," though he did not use the term "transgender" once throughout Agenda 47.

“No serious country should be telling its children that they were born with the wrong gender — a concept that was never heard of in all of human history — nobody’s ever heard of this, what’s happening today," Trump rambled. "It was all when the radical left invented it just a few years ago.”

In another video titled “Reversing Biden’s EO Embedding Marxism in the Federal Government," Trump promises to end DEI programs in the federal government, including by cutting offices and firing the employees of such programs. He accused diversity initiatives of attempting to “impose racist and woke sexual ideology across the federal government.”

In the video “Protecting Students from the Radical Left and Marxist Maniacs Infecting Educational Institutions,” Trump encourages “removing all DEI bureaucrats” at colleges and universities in the United States, as well as the “radical Left accreditors that have allowed our colleges to become dominated by Marxist Maniacs and lunatics.” He vows to take away billions in funding for schools that do not comply, even private universities such as Harvard.

As for public education, Trump vowed to "cut federal funding for any school or program pushing Critical Race Theory, gender ideology, or other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children." He also promised to "create a new credentialing body to certify teachers who embrace patriotic values."

Trump did not directly address policies related to LGBTQ+ people serving in the military, though he criticized “Joe Biden’s woke policies and political purges," which he claimed "have repulsed many great patriots from serving.”

Several Agenda47 policies also target immigrants, vowing to "outlaw birth tourism," cut welfare programs, and end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which grants children of undocumented immigrants citizenship.

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
