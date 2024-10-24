Helleaux, and happy Thursday!
🗳️ Republican attacks on transgender people aren’t moving the needle as far as votes are concerned, two studies have found. One shows that anti-transgender political ads are falling flat with voters ahead of the 2024 election. Many respondents found the ads “mean-spirited” and said they would be less likely to support candidates who use them. A second study reveals that while these are failing to increase support for candidates, they are contributing to a decline in positive attitudes toward transgender people.
🎤 It’s finally happening! Beyoncé will be performing at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris. They will energize voters in Houston during a Texas-sized rally on Friday. By combining Beyoncé’s star power with Harris’s political influence, the event could boost voter engagement in Texas—something the Harris campaign appears to be banking on.
⚖️ A Michigan man has been sentenced to federal prison for making death threats against LGBTQ+ people and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The man targeted Whitmer and others with violent threats over their support for LGBTQ+ rights. The sentencing highlights the increasing concern over threats and violence aimed at public figures and the LGBTQ+ community amid a rise in hate crimes nationwide.
🌈 Look, queer trivia! 🌈
Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia.
This week’s clue: They are big dance events originally serving as fundraisers to benefit HIV & AIDS organizations.
✨ Respond with the correct answer and you may receive a shoutout in a future newsletter. ✨
