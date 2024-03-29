Happy Thursday,

🌈 In a unanimous vote, Sacramento, Calif., has declared itself a sanctuary for trans folks. While California was already a sanctuary state, the city's law will specifically ensure local resources are not used to aid law enforcement from other jurisdictions in their attempts to prosecute the families of minors receiving gender-affirming care, as well as their healthcare providers. Heck yeah, Sacramento! What city is next?

🚨 A study from Data for Progress found that there is a heavy mental toll anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is having on people. Fifty-three percent of LGBTQ+ adults said recent anti-LGBTQ+ policies and rhetoric have negatively affected their mental health — including 79 percent of transgender adults and 65 percent of LGBTQ+ adults ages 18 to 24. While the news isn't surprising, at least it's more data about the effects of such legislation. 🚨

🎥 Apple+'s new series Palm Royale stars Kristen Wiig and an ensemble cast — hello, Allison Janney — and centers around a fancy country club in the late 1960s. Gay pop icon Ricky Martin plays a gay veteran. In a recent interview, Wiig, Martin, and series creator Abe Sylvia talk about the importance of queer spaces. "For me, it was fantastic to be able to do that every day walking on set and refresh my memory exactly of where I know I don't want to be [closeted]. It was like going to therapy every day. It was beautiful,” Martin said.

