🐊 A sex scandal sunk the political career of a Florida Republican couple who seemed on their way to the top. Bridget and Christian Ziegler had both risen to powerful political positions when a rape allegation from a woman the two had previously been consensually intimate with led to their demise. Read how they got so high to fall so far.

🌈 The United Nations adopted a resolution supporting the rights of intersex people, the first time it has done so. The resolution, titled “Combating Discrimination, Violence and Harmful Practices Against Intersex Persons,” recognizes that intersex people exist in every society and that they “may face multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination in all areas of life, such as access to education, health, employment, sports and social security, as well as restrictions on the exercise of legal capacity and in access to remedies and justice.”

🚙 Pete Buttigieg went on Fox News to defend electric vehicles. In a very lol-moment, the transportation secretary said, "Sometimes when these debates happen, I feel like it's the early 2000s and I'm talking to people who think we can just have landline phones forever." ☎️

