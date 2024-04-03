Jynneos mpox vaccine now commercially available ahead of Pride Month

In a strategic move that spotlights the commitment to public health and the well-being of at-risk communities, the Jynneos vaccine, developed by Bavarian Nordic, became commercially available Monday. This significant step forward follows the conclusion of the mpox public health emergency in January 2023 and aims to ensure broad accessibility of the vaccine, particularly as the nation approaches Pride Month — a period of vibrant celebration and gathering within the LGBTQ+ community that has historically contributed to the spread of the virus in the U.S.



Lee Ann Kimak, the U.S. commercial lead of Bavarian Nordic, the vaccine manufacturer, stressed the company’s efforts in an interview with The Advocate.

“We wanted to get ahead of Pride events,” she said. “We have worked with the top pharmacies here in the U.S. to make sure that product will be available.” Kimak highlighted that insurance should cover the cost of the vaccine, and she pointed to support for the underinsured, ensuring that no one is left behind in the vaccination effort.

North American medical director for Bavarian Nordic, Peter Costa, clarified the vaccine’s administration method and efficacy.

Moving away from the emergency use authorization’s intradermal injections, Jynneos is now administered as two subcutaneous doses, aligning with its original Food and Drug Administrayion-approved method. “This is a two-dose subcutaneous administration,” Costa said. In October, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved routine vaccination for mpox using the Jynneos product.

“The intradermal recommendation was largely made because of the, at the time, dose-sparing recommendation,” Costa explained. He emphasized the vaccine’s effectiveness, noting, “The current published data suggests the vaccine effectiveness from 66 percent to 89 percent following two doses.”

Costa also spoke about the significance of the vaccine for the LGBTQ+ community, especially in light of the upcoming Pride Month. “According to the most recent [Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices] recommendations, the guidance [for who should get the vaccine] follows from the height of the outbreak. So, I always say while anybody can get mpox, most cases in the United States, and the recommendation is for gay and bisexual men who have sex with men as well as transgender or nonbinary persons that have other risk factors.”

As discussions about vaccine safety and public trust continue, he added that it’s crucial to recognize that Jynneos is not a new player in the field of vaccines. “I would want everybody to know that this vaccine has been studied for over 20 years and in over 20 clinical trials,” Costa said. He emphasized the vaccine’s nonreplicating nature and its comprehensive safety profile compared to previous smallpox vaccines, underlining that Jynneos does not carry the same risk of adverse effects associated with older vaccines.