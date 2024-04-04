Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

'Matrix 5' is in the works, and Lana Wachowski is back — but not as director

Carrie Anne Moss Lana Wachowski Keanu Reeves The Matrix Resurrections Premiere Screening Writer Drew Goddard
Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images; Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

A fifth Matrix movie is in the works, but will not be directed by Lana or Lily Wachowski.

For the first time in franchise history, a Matrix movie is not being directed by Lana or Lily Wachowski.

Warner Bros. has announced that it is making a fifth Matrix movie, but that the film will not be directed by the Wachowski sisters, according to Variety. Instead, The Martian screenwriter Drew Goddard will be behind the camera.

The film will be the first installment in the series without one of the two sisters directing, though Lana Wachowski is attached as an executive producer. It is unclear right now if any performers from the previous films have agreed to return, including the series' leads, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, or performers from the most recent The Matrix Resurrectionslike Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris.

While no plot details have been revealed yet, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures president of production Jesse Ehrman said in a statement via the outlet that the story will expand on the world while staying faithful to the "cinematic canon the Wachowskis’ spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio.”

“Drew [Goddard] came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters,” he said.

Before The Matrix Resurrections released in 2021, it had been 18 years since The Matrix Revolutions seemingly brought the franchise to a close. Lana Wachowski returned as sole writer and director to expand on the original trilogy, which are considered some of the most influential science-fiction movies of all time.

“It is not hyperbole to say The Matrix films changed both cinema and my life,” Goddard said. “Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world.”

From Your Site Articles
Arts & EntertainmentYahoo FeedMediaTransgenderPeople
arts & entertainmentdirectordrew goddardfilmjesse ehrmanjonathan grofflana wachowskilily wachowskimatrix 5matrix resurectionsneil patrick harristhe martianthe matrixtransgender womenwarner broswarner bros.
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Bearrison Street Fair 2022 in pictures
Photography
Badge
gallery

60 Burly Pics from Bearrison Street Fair 2022

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio