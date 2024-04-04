Scroll To Top
News

United Nations adopts historic, first-ever resolution on rights of intersex people

United Nations flags wet person wearing intersex progress pride flag
Shutterstock

The resolution denounces medically unnecessary surgeries and other forms of mistreatment.

trudestress

The United Nations’ Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution supporting the rights of intersex people, the first time it has done so.

The resolution, titled “Combating Discrimination, Violence and Harmful Practices Against Intersex Persons,” recognizes that intersex people exist in every society and that they “may face multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination in all areas of life, such as access to education, health, employment, sports and social security, as well as restrictions on the exercise of legal capacity and in access to remedies and justice.”

It expresses “grave concern” about harmful practices, including “medically unnecessary or deferrable interventions, which may be irreversible, with respect to sex characteristics, performed without the full, free and informed consent of the person, and in the case of children without complying with the provisions of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.”

It asks the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights to prepare a report on the discrimination, violence, and harmful practices to which intersex people are subjected, their root causes, and what best practices would be for this population. The report will be discussed at the Human Rights Council in September 2025. It also encourages nations “to work to realize the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health for persons with innate variations in sex characteristics.”

About 1.7 percent of people are born with variations in sex characteristics, known as intersex trait, Human Rights Watch notes. Since the 1950s, doctors have performed “normalizing” surgeries on these people, which “are irreversible, risky, and medically unnecessary,” says a press release from the group.

“Despite growing consensus that these surgeries should end and global progress on banning medically unnecessary intersex surgeries, some parents continue to face pressure from surgeons to choose these operations for their children who are too young to participate in the decision,” HRW relates.

The resolution “is an opportunity to correct myths and ensure that children born perfectly healthy — just a little different — are free to grow up and make decisions about their own bodies,” HRW concludes.

A coalition of 35 civil society organizations from around the world issued a statement praising the resolution. “This resolution marks yet another milestone in how international bodies are looking at the rights of intersex persons,” the statement says. “Over the years, the work of civil society and States alike has built tremendous momentum, but things could take an even more decisive turn this time. Thanks to this vote, the first-ever official United Nations report to address the human rights situation of persons with innate variations in sex characteristics will raise awareness of the issue in a way that States can no longer ignore, and will have to act upon.”

The resolution was brought by Finland, South Africa, Chile, and Australia. A majority of states, including the U.S., voted for it, and none voted against it.

From Your Site Articles
NewsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedIntersexWorld
intersex peoplehealthhuman rights councilhuman rights watchunited nationsworld
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Bearrison Street Fair 2022 in pictures
Photography
Badge
gallery

60 Burly Pics from Bearrison Street Fair 2022

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio