📚 The American Library Association released on Monday its list of the 10 most challenged books of 2023, and seven of the 10 were challenged — that is, subject to ban attempts — at least in part for LGBTQ+ content. Several of the books are by or about people of color. “In looking at the titles of the most challenged books from last year, it’s obvious that the pressure groups are targeting books about LGBTQIA+ people and people of color,” ALA President Emily Drabinski said in a press release. Because of course. 🙃

We're taking a moment to remember Meraxes Medina, a 24-year-old transgender Latinx woman, who was shot to death in L.A. last month. 🕯️

🏀🐘 The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team celebrated its third national championship under famed head coach Dawn Staley on Sunday in a remarkable victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes. However, Republican South Carolina U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace took to X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the game to be transphobic and condemn Staley’s pro-trans support of athletes. Maybe Nancy should just not next time...We're rooting for you Coach Staley!

💍 Congrats to former CNN anchor Don Lemon and real estate broker Tim Malone who got married in a ceremony in New York City on Saturday.

