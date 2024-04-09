Scroll To Top
News

Elon Musk uses burner accounts on X, doesn’t fact-check: report

TwitterX handle blue check Elon Musk shady uses burner accounts no fact checking
Shutterstock

Since buying Twitter, the billionaire has acted eratically on his rebranded social media platform.

Cwnewser

Elon Musk’s management of X (formerly Twitter) and his personal engagement on the platform have been sources of significant controversy, particularly in light of a recent defamation lawsuit. The lawsuit has shed light on Musk’s laissez-faire approach to fact-checking and content sharing.

The lawsuit revolves around Musk’s unfounded implication of Ben Brody, a young Jewish man, in neo-Nazi activities, showcasing Musk’s hazardous engagement on social media, Rolling Stonereports.

Musk’s deposition revealed a startling lack of fact-checking on his part, alongside his assertion that X is “the most accurate, timely, and truthful place on the internet,” a claim that starkly contrasts with reality, especially for marginalized communities.

GLAAD’s 2023 Social Media Safety Index contrasts with Musk’s assertions about X. The index, assessing the safety of social media platforms for LGBTQ+ users, ranks X poorly. This discrepancy highlights the challenges and risks marginalized communities face on the platform, highlighting a significant gap between Musk’s portrayal of X and its users’ lived realities, especially regarding safety and inclusiveness.

According to Rolling Stone, Musk also acknowledged using undisclosed accounts for testing purposes during his deposition.

Musk's admission of operating what are commonly referred to as "burner" accounts adds a new dimension to the tech mogul's already scrutinized presence on the platform he owns. Their existence raises questions about the transparency of his interactions on X and the potential for undisclosed influence on platform discourse.

A recent policy change on X aimed at banning the sharing of personal information without consent can be seen as a microcosm of Musk’s unpredictable policy enforcement. After an alleged neo-Nazi cartoonist was exposed, the company changed its policy on revealing the names of people with anonymous accounts. Critics note that while such a move is ostensibly positive, aiming to curb doxxing, it also reflects the ad-hoc nature of decision-making under Musk’s leadership, further exemplifying the erratic behavior that has characterized his tenure.

A GLAAD spokesperson provided a pointed critique of Musk’s management and the environment on X, highlighting the broader implications of Musk’s admissions and the platform’s direction under his leadership.

“Musk said in his deposition: X is ‘the most accurate, timely and truthful place on the internet.’ Anyone on the platform — users and advertisers alike — know that’s not true,” the GLAAD spokesperson said. “This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Elon Musk admitted himself in the deposition, he often doesn’t fact-check his tweets.”

The spokesperson noted that as the CEO of a major social media platform with millions of followers, he is not taking seriously the responsibility that comes with such a reach.

“Facts are facts. Yet Musk and other far-right extremists far too often twist the truth and harass marginalized groups online and off for their own engagement and profit,” the spokesperson said, adding, “Everyone should be able to use social media, without the threat of being harassed, doxxed, or needing to flee their homes over bomb threats. Both advertisers and international regulators should be attentive to Musk’s behavior and the many concerning aspects of his leadership of the platform.”

NewsMediaGLAADSocietyYahoo FeedLGBTTechnologyBusiness
depositionelon muskglaadlawmedianewssocial mediasocietytwitterx corp.
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio