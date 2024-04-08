Scroll To Top
Amy Schneider's come-from-behind win puts her ahead in Jeopardy! tournament

The top woman and trans contest in the show's history is leading in the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament.

Amy Schneider, the all-time Jeopardy! champ among women and transgender people, has a good chance at another milestone.

Schneider won the first game of the first-ever Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament’s final round Friday. She came from behind by answering a question in the Double Jeopardy! round that put her within reach of Victoria Groce. Going into Final Jeopardy!, Schneider had $15,000, Groce $29,600, and Andrew He $9,600.

In the category of U.S. Government, the Final Jeopardy! clue was “The formation of the Brownell Committee out of concern over U.S. communications intelligence led to the 1952 creation of this body.” Schneider was the only one to answer it correctly: the NSA, or National Security Agency. She wagered everything, so she finished with $30,000, and Groce lost $401 with her wrong answer of the CIA. He, out of the running, submitted the joke answer “What have I gotten myself into?”

In the invitational tournament, featuring past champs and fan favorites, the first contestant to win two games in the finals wins the tournament. The top prize is $100,000 and a spot in the Jeopardy! Masters Tournament, a prime-time event. The next game airs Monday night.

Schneider made history in 2021-2022 by winning 40 consecutive regular-season games, putting her second only to current Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. Her regular-season cash winnings, $1.382 million, put her in fourth place on the all-time list. The all-time leading woman contestant and out trans contestant, she won the 2022 Tournament of Champions and placed fifth in 2023 Masters Tournament.

Since her history-making season, she has quit her job as a software engineer, written a memoir, gotten married, had a trip to the White House for Transgender Day of Visibility, and spoken out on trans issues. Her memoir, In the Form of a Question: The Joys and Rewards of a Curious Life, came out in October.

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate's senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she's interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud "old movie weirdo" and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and '40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
