Scroll To Top
We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocate TV show now on Scripps News network

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

26 big companies standing up for DEI
News

These 25 major companies still have DEI practices

True

Latest Stories

Kayla Gagnet

Kayla Gagnet is the executive director of digital content for equalpride, parent company to The Advocate. She has more than 20 years of journalism experience, working as a reporter, editor and newsroom leader. She previously worked as the managing editor of digital at The Times-Picayune in New Orleans and the senior vice president of content at CNHI.
Kayla Gagnet is the executive director of digital content for equalpride, parent company to The Advocate. She has more than 20 years of journalism experience, working as a reporter, editor and newsroom leader. She previously worked as the managing editor of digital at The Times-Picayune in New Orleans and the senior vice president of content at CNHI.
Read Full Bio