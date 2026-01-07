Skip to content

Lesbian soccer star Esther González is officially a mom and shares sweet photos

Pete Buttigieg
National

Pete Buttigieg blasts 'ideological bull' behind Trump's takeover of Venezuela

Trump adviser Stephen Miller envisions a world where "might makes right," which "flies in the face" of all the lessons of the 20th century, Buttigieg said on Bluesky.

Loogootee water tower
Politics

Indiana town sued for blocking LGBTQ+ Pride festival (again)

An Indiana town tried to block a Pride festival through strict requirements — then ignored organizers when they met them.

ruby corado
Crime

Transgender D.C. nonprofit founder Ruby Corado fears Trump-era prison ahead of sentencing hearing

Ruby Corado’s attorneys told a federal judge in Washington, D.C., that incarcerating her would be “uniquely destructive.”

The cast of Hacks at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards
Culture

The Advocate is again nominated for a GLAAD Media Award as Outstanding Magazine

The awards honor journalism, film, TV, music, and more. See all the nominations here.

