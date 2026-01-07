➡️ A town in Indiana is being sued once again for blocking a Pride celebration by imposing strict regulations on public events — and ignoring organizers even after they met the requirements.

We also have ongoing coverage of the ICE shooting in Minneapolis following newly circulating video footage (which may be upsetting to viewers).

Plus, Zohran Mamdani has sworn in New York City’s first out lesbian fire chief, Virginia LGBTQ+ groups are marching in the inaugural parade for Governor-elect Spanberger, and The Advocate is celebrating nominations for this year’s GLAAD Media Awards.

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Indiana town sued for blocking LGBTQ+ Pride festival (again) Lost Shoe Studios/Shuttershock.com An Indiana town tried to block a Pride festival through strict requirements — then ignored organizers when they met them.

Distraught woman says ICE killed her wife in video after deadly Minneapolis shooting Screenshot/@Breaking911 “They killed my wife,” the distraught woman says, adding, “They shot her in the head.”

Zohran Mamdani swears in Lillian Bonsignore as first out lesbian FDNY commissioner Screenshots via @nycmayor on Instagram Lillian Bonsignore has made history as the first out lesbian FDNY commissioner.

Virginia LGBTQ+ groups ‘thrilled’ to march in inaugural parade celebrating the state's new Dem governor Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Diversity and inclusion are back when Abigail Spanberger takes office, after four years of Republican control, where Gov. Glenn Youngkin targeted the lives of trans Virginians.

The Advocate is again nominated for a GLAAD Media Award as Outstanding Magazine Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GLAAD The awards honor journalism, film, TV, music, and more. See all the nominations here.

Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.