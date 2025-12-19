➡️ Donald Trump’s FDA has sent warning letters to nearly a dozen companies that sell chest binders, claiming they have “misbranded” medical devices.

Meanwhile, a health policy expert from the Biden administration tells The Advocate that RFK Jr. is asserting authority he does not have to ban trans youth healthcare, and Rep. Sarah McBride lobbied a handful of Republicans to vote against a similar effort in Congress.

We also take a look at the anti-LGBTQ+ record of New York Archbishop Dolan as he retires, and say goodbye to Bowen Yang’s epic run on Saturday Night Live.

Trump's FDA sends warning letters to companies selling chest binders Shuttershock Creative Trump's FDA claims that companies selling chest binders have "misbranded" medical devices.

Health policy expert to RFK Jr.: You can't ban trans youth care this way Alex Wong/Getty Images “They are trying to do something that CMS simply isn’t empowered to do,” a former senior Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services official from the Biden administration told The Advocate.

Notorious anti-LGBTQ+ New York Archbishop Dolan retires — here are his worst moments Ron Adar/Shutterstock; Diocese of Joliet Cardinal Timothy Dolan had a long record of homophobia and transphobia. His successor, Ronald Hicks, has a mixed record on LGBTQ+ issues, but some Catholic activists are hopeful.

Bowen Yang to leave SNL after Ariana Grande and Cher episode Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images The comedian returned for his eighth season on Saturday Night Live, but decided to depart NBC's sketch comedy series after this weekend's episode.

