➡️ Donald Trump’s FDA has sent warning letters to nearly a dozen companies that sell chest binders, claiming they have “misbranded” medical devices.
Meanwhile, a health policy expert from the Biden administration tells The Advocate that RFK Jr. is asserting authority he does not have to ban trans youth healthcare, and Rep. Sarah McBride lobbied a handful of Republicans to vote against a similar effort in Congress.
We also take a look at the anti-LGBTQ+ record of New York Archbishop Dolan as he retires, and say goodbye to Bowen Yang’s epic run on Saturday Night Live.
Shuttershock Creative
Trump's FDA claims that companies selling chest binders have "misbranded" medical devices.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
“They are trying to do something that CMS simply isn’t empowered to do,” a former senior Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services official from the Biden administration told The Advocate.
Ron Adar/Shutterstock; Diocese of Joliet
Cardinal Timothy Dolan had a long record of homophobia and transphobia. His successor, Ronald Hicks, has a mixed record on LGBTQ+ issues, but some Catholic activists are hopeful.
Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images
The comedian returned for his eighth season on Saturday Night Live, but decided to depart NBC's sketch comedy series after this weekend's episode.
