Here are Minnesota groups that need your help organizing against ICE and DHS operations

As the Department of Homeland Security deploys thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis, residents are fighting back — but not just in the streets.

In the wake of Renee Good and Alex Pretti's killings by federal immigration agents, immigrants and citizens alike in Minnesota are afraid to leave their homes. Many have seen their family members taken away, resulting in not only the loss of a loved one, but also the loss of their employment and income, putting them in a difficult situation financially.

Organizations across the state are asking for help meeting the sudden influx of people in need. While hundreds of thousands protest and strike, others are working behind the scenes to make sure their neighbors have food, shelter, and more.

Related: Your rights, explained: What to do if you encounter ICE or DHS agents

Related: Federal immigration agents are a modern-day ‘slave patrol,’ says former Minneapolis City Council president

You don't have to live in Minnesota to help Minnesotans. Here are some mutual aid groups in the state that need donations and volunteers.

For minute-by-minute updates and a more comprehensive list of mutual aid organizations outside of Minneapolis, visit standwithminnesota.com, linktr.ee/mplsmutualaid, or mnnoice.com