Here are Minnesota groups that need your help organizing against ICE and DHS operations

As the Department of Homeland Security deploys thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis, residents are fighting back — but not just in the streets.
In the wake of Renee Good and Alex Pretti's killings by federal immigration agents, immigrants and citizens alike in Minnesota are afraid to leave their homes. Many have seen their family members taken away, resulting in not only the loss of a loved one, but also the loss of their employment and income, putting them in a difficult situation financially.
Organizations across the state are asking for help meeting the sudden influx of people in need. While hundreds of thousands protest and strike, others are working behind the scenes to make sure their neighbors have food, shelter, and more.
You don't have to live in Minnesota to help Minnesotans. Here are some mutual aid groups in the state that need donations and volunteers.
For minute-by-minute updates and a more comprehensive list of mutual aid organizations outside of Minneapolis, visit standwithminnesota.com, linktr.ee/mplsmutualaid, or mnnoice.com
Food relief
- BrightSide Produce is a nonprofit fighting food insecurity by expanding access to fresh produce in the Twin Cities.
- Calvary Food Bank, which is located less than one mile from where Renee Good was killed, provides food via appointment or walk-in.
- Community Aid Network (CANMN) performs weekly food drives throughout the Twin Cities.
- Community Driven delivers fresh groceries straight to homes. Its flagship Foodshare Program rescues surplus food from local groceries and restaurants then delivers it to local food shelves and soup kitchens.
- Fey y Justicia specifically focuses on providing food to immigrants in Minnesota.
- The Food Group is a nonprofit providing food to people in over 30 counties in Minnesota.
- North Country Food Alliance partners with local farmers — primarily those who are BIPOC — to distribute surplus food and reduce waste.
- Pow Wow Grounds provides food to Native American communities in the state.
- TC Food Justice partners with grocers, co-ops, bakeries, farmers, orchards, and farmers markets in the Twin Cities to take extra or unsalable food and deliver it directly to hunger relief locations.
- Second Harvest Heartland is Minnesota’s largest regional food bank, and a partner of Feeding America.
- We The Gente is dedicated to providing Latino individuals and families with education, career guidance, essential resources, and supportive services. It is currently distributing food in Minneapolis, and will be providing rent and bill assistance, transportation, and long term support in the near future.
- North Minneapolis Pet Resource Center is currently offering human food, pet food, and vet care support.
- Support Animals Left Behind is working to rehome animals left behind after ICE abductions. Donations should be sent via Venmo with the message "animal care."
- Underdog Rescue is providing free pet food to families with pets who are afraid to leave their homes.
Rent relief
- Cempazuchitl Collective provides rent assistance to Native American communities.
- Central Area Neighborhood Development Organization (CANDO) is providing Minneapolis communities with food, rent and transportation.
- Cielo Sin Limites/Sky Without Limits is helping cover housing costs for those too afraid to leave their homes, and those whose families have been stolen by ICE, impacting their ability to work.
- Colectiva Bilingüe provides support for families with children enrolled in Minneapolis Public Schools who are experiencing housing instability or financial hardship.
- Collective Care Fund is specifically raising funds to cover rent expenses for refugee and immigrant families whose housing stability has been threatened as a result of ICE activities.
- Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association has launched a renter support fund for residents.
- Rent Relief for MPS Families sends funds directly to rent, utilities, and basic needs for families in Minneapolis schools.
- Rent Support for Bancroft Families helps cover housing and utility costs for families in Bancroft, South Minneapolis.
- Washburn Cares is fundraising to provide rent relief and school supplies for Minneapolis Public School families.
Legal support
- ACLU of Minnesota provides legal support to those whose constitutional rights have been violated.
- The Advocates for Human Rights provides free legal help to people seeking asylum, unaccompanied children, people in immigration detention, and people who have been victims of human trafficking in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Immigrant Law Center of MN is a nonprofit organization that provides free immigration legal representation to low-income immigrants and refugees in Minnesota and North Dakota.
- International Institute of Minnesota provides assistance to immigrants, including refugee resettlement, English education, workforce and leadership development, college preparation, and citizenship assistance.
- Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid is a nonprofit law firm providing free legal help to people with limited resources, disabilities, and seniors 60 and older.
- Southeastern Minnesota Interfaith Immigrant Legal Defense is a nonprofit that provides immigration legal services for those who live or work in Southeastern Minnesota.
