➡️ Massachusetts has removed state rules requiring that foster parents support LGBTQ+ youth in their care after lawsuits from families and threads from the Trump administration.
Meanwhile, we reached out to companies selling chest binders after they received warning letters from Trump’s FDA, and a Texas judge who refused to officiate same-sex weddings is trying to get her case before the Supreme Court.
We also have an update on NYC council member Erik Bottcher’s run for Congress, and Dave Chappelle is back with more questionable comedy after his controversial performance in Saudi Arabia.
The FDA warned companies selling chest binders to register their products as medical devices. Here's how they're responding.
Dianne Hensley is the new Kim Davis as she sues to overturn marriage equality with the hopes the Supreme Court will hear her.
“This decision is rooted in where I believe I can do the most good immediately,” Bottcher said.
In a new Netflix comedy special, the comedian doubled down on using transgender people as a punch line.
Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes