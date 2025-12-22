➡️ Massachusetts has removed state rules requiring that foster parents support LGBTQ+ youth in their care after lawsuits from families and threads from the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, we reached out to companies selling chest binders after they received warning letters from Trump’s FDA, and a Texas judge who refused to officiate same-sex weddings is trying to get her case before the Supreme Court.

We also have an update on NYC council member Erik Bottcher’s run for Congress, and Dave Chappelle is back with more questionable comedy after his controversial performance in Saudi Arabia.

Massachusetts removes rule requiring foster parents to support LGBTQ+ youth Shuttershock Creative Massachusetts has removed state rules requiring that foster parents not discriminate against LGBTQ+ youth.

Chest binder vendors respond to 'absurd' FDA warning letter: 'Clearly discrimination' Shuttershock Creative The FDA warned companies selling chest binders to register their products as medical devices. Here's how they're responding.

Texas judge who refused to officiate same-sex weddings sues to overturn marriage equality Shuttershock Creative Dianne Hensley is the new Kim Davis as she sues to overturn marriage equality with the hopes the Supreme Court will hear her.

Gay NYC Council member Erik Bottcher drops U.S. House bid, will run for state Senate instead Courtesy Bottcher 2025 “This decision is rooted in where I believe I can do the most good immediately,” Bottcher said.

Dave Chappelle defends Saudia Arabia set: Trans jokes 'went over very well' Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Jazz At Lincoln Center In a new Netflix comedy special, the comedian doubled down on using transgender people as a punch line.

