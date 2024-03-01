🤖 The Advocate's John Casey spoke with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently about everything from AI to his marriage to how he views himself as a tech leader who happens to be gay. It's one of his first interviews with an LGBTQ+ outlet. 🌈

Speaking on the progress for LGBTQ+ people and making the world safer, Altman said, "It’s a civic duty, and duty to each other and to the world to keep making things a little bit better and that there's room for all of us to come along on that journey, both personally and as a society."

Read the whole interview below at the link. ⬇️



