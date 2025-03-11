🌈 Over the last several years, Dylan Mulvaney has been on one strange trip after another. In 2022, she came out publicly on her very popular TikTok channel. Just one year later, she was experiencing exciting highs, like interviewing then-President Joe Biden, and devastating lows, like becoming the target of a right-wing hate campaign.



All of that, and more, is in Mulvaney’s first book, Paper Doll: Notes from a Late Bloomer, which was released today. Read our cover story with the multi-talented star below. ⬇️



