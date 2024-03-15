Scroll To Top
Pedro Pascal encouraged intolerant Gina Carano to say 'trans rights' before she was fired

Pedro Pascal Gina Carano Mandalorian
Shutterstock; Lucasfilm

Pedro Pascal encouraged his colleague to show support for transgender people after she made several insensitive social media posts.

Before Gina Carano was fired from Disney's The Mandalorian for several insensitive social media posts, Pedro Pascal encouraged his former colleague to show support for transgender people.

Carano was fired from the hit Star Wars series and her agency in early 2021 after she drew backlash for numerous posts, including some that mocked people for wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, perpetuated the false claims that the 2020 election was stolen by President Joe Biden, and compared having conservative political views to being a Jewish person during the Holocaust.

Carano also made fun of transgender people, at one point setting her Twitter profile's pronouns to "boop/bop/beep." She would later accuse those upset of "harassing" her to display her pronouns.


After miring in irrelevance for the past few years, the actor filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Disney in February, with the backing of Elon Musk. She recently doubled down on her comments in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, insisting she's fighting "one of the most aggressive unnecessary cancellations in Hollywood history."

"Boop/bop/beep? Seriously?” she said. “This was the start of the end for me?"

Carano said Disney sent her to what she referred to as a "reeducation camp." This included a conversation with two transgender representatives from GLAAD and Disney penning a statement of apology on her behalf. Carano described their proposed statement as one that "makes you roll your eyes." She said she then rejected a meeting between Disney and members of Lucasfilm’s LGBTQ+ affinity group.

That was when the Mandalorian star stepped in, encouraging her to shift her stance. Pascal, who has a transgender sister, Lux, has been a staunch and vocal ally of the queer community. He has referred to Lux as "one of the most powerful people I know," and she in turn has said that her brother "was one of the first people to give me the tools that started shaping my identity.”

"He was telling me, ‘Just put #transrights in your feed. Do it and they’ll leave you alone,'" Carano said. She refused, “because that’s not my style, to put hashtag anything. I’m also not going to put #TrumpsRights.”

Carano said that she and Pascal "were so close" and that “he knows 1,000 percent I’m not homophobic or transphobic." Carano also claimed that the actor reached out to her after the death of fellow Mandalorian star Carl Weathers in February, telling her, "You and Carl have always been protectors."

Carano then doubled down on her Holocaust post, saying the comparison "just made sense — don’t hate your neighbor."

Arts & Entertainment
covid-19 pandemiccancel cultureconservativesdisneydonald trumpelection denialelon muskfiredgina caranoglaadholocausthomophobiajoe bidenlawsuitlux pascalpedro pascalpronounsstar warsthe mandaloriantrans rightstransphobiapeople
Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
