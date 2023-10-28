Brian Sims, the former Pennsylvania lawmaker, is engaged to his boyfriend Alex Drakos.
Sims, 45, made the announcement on Instagram on Saturday morning.
"HE SAID YES! Tonight on the beach I asked Alex if he’d be my husband and he said yes! Our friends have been in on it awhile now and a few weeks ago I asked his parents before I flew out to Hong Kong if I had their permission," Sims wrote.
He added: "Luckily, just like my parents, they were excited and supportive. I’m so stupidly grateful to have this amazing man in my life and now it’ll be forever."
Sims made history in 2013 when he became the first out gay elected official in Pennsylvania history. In 2022, he ran for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania but lost to Austin Davis.
Check out photos of the happy couple below.