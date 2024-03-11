Scroll To Top
People

Sasha Colby hard launches her new boyfriend and picks her winner for Drag Race season 16 (exclusive)

Sasha Colby hard launches her new boyfriend and picks her winner for Drag Race season 16 (exclusive)

Sasha Colby Ben Koenigsberg
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

The reigning RuPaul's Drag Race winner is officially a taken woman.

rickycornish

Sasha Colby is taking over the world as the latest winner of RuPaul's Drag Race, but she now has a partner in crime.

While attending the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, Calif., Colby had a new man on her arm and she's ready to show him off to the world.

Colby met her boyfriend Ben Koenigsberg back in October of 2023 when she was celebrating Pride in Hawaii.

"[We've been dating for] four or five months and enjoying it! He happened to be there. He's from Seattle [and] we hooked up," Colby tells The Advocate.

As her new righthand man, Koenigsberg has been supporting Colby on her one-woman show, Stripped, across North America.

"We saw her show last night and I was nervous. For me, this is crazy. She's bonkers as hopefully everyone knows. I'm just so proud of her. The show is amazing. I can't wait to see what she does next," Koenigsberg says.

Although she's booked and busy with her sold out shows and new partner, Colby is still keeping up with the queens on the current season of Drag Race. There's a few that she's rooting for to potentially win the crown.

"I love Sapphira. I love a good pageant girl. She just seems like someone... we would hang out and do good Jameson shots at the end of the night. Nymphia's amazing. They're all so good! Q's design aesthetic is incredible. I'm just glad I'm not in it."

To see the full interview with Sasha Colby and Ben Koenigsberg at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, check out the video below.

Sasha Colby Hard Launches Her New Boyfriend & Picks Her Winner for 'Drag Race' Season 16youtu.be

rickycornish
Latest Stories

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

