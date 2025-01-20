Joe Biden protects potential Trump targets by issuing preemptive pardons ahead of inauguration

President Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons Monday morning to several prominent people potentially targeted by President-elect Donald Trump , including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, and members of the January 6 committee. The legally binding pardons, announced just hours before Trump’s inauguration, shield them from potential criminal prosecution.



The U.S. Constitution grants presidents absolute pardon power, which Biden utilized in an unprecedented manner. Historically, pardons have been issued to individuals already convicted of crimes. However, The Associated Press reports that Biden’s issuance of preemptive pardons is designed to protect public servants who Trump and his supporters have targeted for political retaliation.

“These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing,” Biden said in a statement. “The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment of wrongdoing.”

Fauci, who led the nation’s COVID-19 response and is an expert on HIV and AIDS, has faced relentless criticism from Trump allies. Milley, the retired chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has publicly denounced Trump’s behavior, calling him a “fascist.” Both expressed gratitude for Biden’s actions. Milley said he hoped to avoid putting his family through “distraction, expense, and anxiety.”

Biden also extended clemency to members of the January 6 committee, including former Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois , who helped investigate Trump’s role in the Capitol attack.

Biden’s decision came among serious concerns about Trump’s public vows to prosecute adversaries and pardon January 6 rioters.