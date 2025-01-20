Scroll To Top
Politics

Joe Biden protects potential Trump targets by issuing preemptive pardons ahead of inauguration

Liz Cheney and Anthony Fauci
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images; Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images

Ex-Rep. Liz Cheney campaigns with Rep. Elissa Slotkin at an Evening for Patriotism and Bipartisanship event on November 1, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill on March 18, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

They included Dr. Anthony Fauci, Liz Cheney, and Gen. Mark Milley.

Cwnewser
President Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons Monday morning to several prominent people potentially targeted by President-elect Donald Trump, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, and members of the January 6 committee. The legally binding pardons, announced just hours before Trump’s inauguration, shield them from potential criminal prosecution.

The U.S. Constitution grants presidents absolute pardon power, which Biden utilized in an unprecedented manner. Historically, pardons have been issued to individuals already convicted of crimes. However, The Associated Press reports that Biden’s issuance of preemptive pardons is designed to protect public servants who Trump and his supporters have targeted for political retaliation.

“These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing,” Biden said in a statement. “The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment of wrongdoing.”

Fauci, who led the nation’s COVID-19 response and is an expert on HIV and AIDS, has faced relentless criticism from Trump allies. Milley, the retired chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has publicly denounced Trump’s behavior, calling him a “fascist.” Both expressed gratitude for Biden’s actions. Milley said he hoped to avoid putting his family through “distraction, expense, and anxiety.”

Biden also extended clemency to members of the January 6 committee, including former Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who helped investigate Trump’s role in the Capitol attack.

Biden’s decision came among serious concerns about Trump’s public vows to prosecute adversaries and pardon January 6 rioters.

Cwnewser
LGBTQ Task ForceOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
