Scroll To Top
Politics

As Missouri lawmakers continue attacking LGBTQ+ rights, one city is taking a stand against hate

Mizzou LGBTQ resource center columbia missouri university
facebook @mulgbtq

The Columbia City Council voted 6-1 on Monday night to declare the city an LGBTQ+ safe haven.

After Missouri lawmakers proposed more anti-LGBTQ+ legislation than any other state in 2023, the the Show-Me State's fifth-largest city is fighting back.

The Columbia City Council voted 6-1 on Monday night to declare the city an LGBTQ+ safe haven. The public comment period ran for nearly three hours, with the majority of the attendees speaking in favor of the ordinance.

"The City Council affirms that being LGBTQ is not a disorder, disease, illness, deficiency or shortcoming and commits to finding ways to improve social outcomes for LGBTQ Columbians," the Ordinance reads, via ABC 17 News.

The lone vote against came from Ward 5 Councilman Don Waterman, who said during the meeting that he does "not see a need for it," despite the state legislature's continued targeting of the queer community. In addition to their onslaught in 2023, Missouri currently has 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills advancing, all of which were first read this year, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Lawmakers in the state banned gender-affirming care for minors and some adults in June, 2023, when Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 49 into law. The law prohibits puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgeries for those under the age of 18, and bans Missouri’s Medicaid program, MO HealthNet, from covering such treatments for adults.

Columbia's ordinance is still compliant with state law, but places the enforcement of such policies among the lowest priority for police and courts. It also declared the city a safe haven for "free speech and expression."

The decision was celebrated by members of the queer community in Columbia, including several transgender students from the University of Missouri, who said that the declaration would help curtail bullying and make them feel safer in the city they call home.

Anthony Plogger, the cofounder of online advocacy platform NClusion+, told the outlet that the decision was "essential."

“The queer community is already a minority community in the United States, so having our voices heard, that recognition, that safety that makes us feel protected is really important," Plogger said.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsMissouriYahoo FeedNewsTransgenderHealth Care
american civil liberties uniongender-affirming careanthony ploggerbullyingcity councilcolumbiacolumbia missouridon watermanmedicaidmissourimo healthnetnclusionsafe haventransgendertransgender health careuniversity of missouriward 5law
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio