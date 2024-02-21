As Missouri lawmakers continue attacking LGBTQ+ rights, one city is taking a stand against hate

After Missouri lawmakers proposed more anti-LGBTQ+ legislation than any other state in 2023, the the Show-Me State's fifth-largest city is fighting back.

The Columbia City Council voted 6-1 on Monday night to declare the city an LGBTQ+ safe haven. The public comment period ran for nearly three hours, with the majority of the attendees speaking in favor of the ordinance.



"The City Council affirms that being LGBTQ is not a disorder, disease, illness, deficiency or shortcoming and commits to finding ways to improve social outcomes for LGBTQ Columbians," the Ordinance reads, via ABC 17 News.

The lone vote against came from Ward 5 Councilman Don Waterman, who said during the meeting that he does "not see a need for it," despite the state legislature's continued targeting of the queer community. In addition to their onslaught in 2023, Missouri currently has 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills advancing, all of which were first read this year, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Lawmakers in the state banned gender-affirming care for minors and some adults in June, 2023, when Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 49 into law. The law prohibits puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgeries for those under the age of 18, and bans Missouri’s Medicaid program, MO HealthNet, from covering such treatments for adults.

Columbia's ordinance is still compliant with state law, but places the enforcement of such policies among the lowest priority for police and courts. It also declared the city a safe haven for "free speech and expression."

The decision was celebrated by members of the queer community in Columbia, including several transgender students from the University of Missouri, who said that the declaration would help curtail bullying and make them feel safer in the city they call home.

Anthony Plogger, the cofounder of online advocacy platform NClusion+, told the outlet that the decision was "essential."



“The queer community is already a minority community in the United States, so having our voices heard, that recognition, that safety that makes us feel protected is really important," Plogger said.

