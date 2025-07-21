Scroll To Top
News

Children’s National Hospital caves under Trump’s pressure & ends gender-affirming care for trans patients

sad transgender teen alongside donald trump and pam bondi giving thumbs up in front of american flags
shutterstock creative; instagram @pambondi

The Trump administration's increasing pressure on providers of gender-affirming medical care for minors has forced Children's National Hospital to stop providing the care to trans youth.

The Justice Department "will continue enforcing the law against institutions like Children’s National that mutilate children under the guise of medical care,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said about the D.C. hospital.

Cwnewser
We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., will stop prescribing and monitoring gender-affirming medications for transgender youth by August 30, citing “escalating legal and regulatory risks” as the Trump administration targets providers of such care in its ongoing effort to eliminate transgender people from American society. The Justice Department took credit for the development.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

The world-class pediatric medical center quietly announced the change on its website last week. In a message sent to families, the hospital acknowledged the significance of the decision. “We recognize the impact this has had on you and your family, and we are here to support you,” the statement obtained by The Washington Post read.

The change comes less than two weeks after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the Department of Justice had issued more than 20 subpoenas to doctors and clinics that offer gender-affirming care to minors. Bondi said providers would be held accountable for “mutilating children in the service of a warped ideology.”

Related: Trump's DOJ subpoenas doctors and medical clinics that care for transgender youth

A spokesperson for Children’s National declined to confirm whether the hospital or its staff had received a subpoena, the Post reports. The Advocate has contacted both the hospital and DOJ for comment.

A spokesperson for the DOJ responded by pointing to a post by Bondi on X (formerly Twitter). “At President Trump’s direction, [the DOJ] will continue enforcing the law against institutions like Children’s National that mutilate children under the guise of medical care,” Bondi wrote. “History will remember [the president] as a champion on this crucial issue."

 

All major U.S. medical associations support gender-affirming care as a safe and evidence-based practice. Gender-affirming care for minors and adults is legal and protected under D.C. law.

The Gender Development Program at Children’s National has long been recognized as a national model. It did not provide surgeries, nor did it prescribe hormones before puberty, and it has always required parental consent. While mental health support will remain available, families say the loss of medical care leaves them without critical support in a city where such care remains legal.

Mary Raibman, whose son began treatment at Children’s in 2018, told The Post that the decision “is really disgusting.” She added, “I believe they’re choosing not to stand up and fight.”

Related: Stanford Medicine caves to Trump Administration, ends gender-affirming surgeries for youth

Children’s National Hospital joins a growing list of hospitals retreating from gender-affirming care in response to federal threats. Stanford Medicine in California announced last month it would stop performing gender-affirming surgeries for minors. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will close its trans youth program July 22.

Editor's note: This article was updated with remarks by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo FeedWashington D.C.TransgenderHealth CareDonald Trump
children's national hospitaldepartment of justicedonald trumpgender-affirming carehealth carelgbtq youthmedical carepam bonditransgenderwashington d.c.
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Pride of Broadway Special

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

26 big companies standing up for DEI
News

These 25 major companies still have DEI practices

True
comapnies that stopped DEI programs including Google Target and McDonalds
News

These 34 major companies caved to Trump and rolled back DEI programs

True

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is The Advocate’s senior national reporter in Washington, D.C., covering the intersection of public policy and politics with LGBTQ+ lives, including The White House, U.S. Congress, Supreme Court, and federal agencies. He has written multiple cover story profiles for The Advocate’s print magazine, profiling figures like Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, longtime LGBTQ+ ally Vice President Kamala Harris, and ABC Good Morning America Weekend anchor Gio Benitez. Wiggins is committed to amplifying untold stories, especially as the second Trump administration’s policies impact LGBTQ+ (and particularly transgender) rights, and can be reached at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or on BlueSky at cwnewser.bsky.social; whistleblowers can securely contact him on Signal at cwdc.98.
Christopher Wiggins is The Advocate’s senior national reporter in Washington, D.C., covering the intersection of public policy and politics with LGBTQ+ lives, including The White House, U.S. Congress, Supreme Court, and federal agencies. He has written multiple cover story profiles for The Advocate’s print magazine, profiling figures like Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, longtime LGBTQ+ ally Vice President Kamala Harris, and ABC Good Morning America Weekend anchor Gio Benitez. Wiggins is committed to amplifying untold stories, especially as the second Trump administration’s policies impact LGBTQ+ (and particularly transgender) rights, and can be reached at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or on BlueSky at cwnewser.bsky.social; whistleblowers can securely contact him on Signal at cwdc.98.
Read Full Bio