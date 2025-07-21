Children’s National Hospital caves under Trump’s pressure & ends gender-affirming care for trans patients

Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., will stop prescribing and monitoring gender-affirming medications for transgender youth by August 30, citing “escalating legal and regulatory risks” as the Trump administration targets providers of such care in its ongoing effort to eliminate transgender people from American society. The Justice Department took credit for the development.

The world-class pediatric medical center quietly announced the change on its website last week. In a message sent to families, the hospital acknowledged the significance of the decision. “We recognize the impact this has had on you and your family, and we are here to support you,” the statement obtained by The Washington Post read.

The change comes less than two weeks after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the Department of Justice had issued more than 20 subpoenas to doctors and clinics that offer gender-affirming care to minors. Bondi said providers would be held accountable for “mutilating children in the service of a warped ideology.”

A spokesperson for Children’s National declined to confirm whether the hospital or its staff had received a subpoena, the Post reports. The Advocate has contacted both the hospital and DOJ for comment.

A spokesperson for the DOJ responded by pointing to a post by Bondi on X (formerly Twitter). “At President Trump’s direction, [the DOJ] will continue enforcing the law against institutions like Children’s National that mutilate children under the guise of medical care,” Bondi wrote. “History will remember [the president] as a champion on this crucial issue."

All major U.S. medical associations support gender-affirming care as a safe and evidence-based practice. Gender-affirming care for minors and adults is legal and protected under D.C. law.

The Gender Development Program at Children’s National has long been recognized as a national model. It did not provide surgeries, nor did it prescribe hormones before puberty, and it has always required parental consent. While mental health support will remain available, families say the loss of medical care leaves them without critical support in a city where such care remains legal.

Mary Raibman, whose son began treatment at Children’s in 2018, told The Post that the decision “is really disgusting.” She added, “I believe they’re choosing not to stand up and fight.”

Children’s National Hospital joins a growing list of hospitals retreating from gender-affirming care in response to federal threats. Stanford Medicine in California announced last month it would stop performing gender-affirming surgeries for minors. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will close its trans youth program July 22.

Editor's note: This article was updated with remarks by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

