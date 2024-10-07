Scroll To Top
Politics

Karine Jean-Pierre promoted to Joe Biden’s innermost circle as senior presidential advisor

White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre US President Joe Biden making jokes during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room White House October 2024 Washington DC
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

She will maintain her role as White House Press Secretary.

Cwnewser

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been promoted to senior adviser to the president.

ABC News reported on Monday that she will maintain her current role as she adds the new title to her portfolio. Jean-Pierre, who became the first Black woman and the first out LGBTQ+ person to hold the press secretary position in 2022, now joins the president’s inner circle as one of his most trusted advisers.

Jean-Pierre’s promotion reflects the confidence President Joe Biden has placed in her since the beginning of his term. Chief of Staff Jeff Zients praised her as “a trusted advisor to the president and all of us here at the White House since day one,” emphasizing that her input will be crucial as the administration works to accomplish its goals in the final months of Biden’s term.

Related: Karine Jean-Pierre on being a Black lesbian working for the White House: ‘It matters’ (exclusive)

She will continue to manage the daily operations of the White House press office while advising the president on critical issues. Notably, Jean-Pierre, 50, joins another LGBTQ+ person with the president’s ear—White House communications director Ben LaBolt, 43, who was promoted to senior adviser earlier this year. Together, Jean-Pierre and LaBolt represent a historic moment for LGBTQ+ representation at the highest levels of government, where their voices will shape messaging and policy direction in the critical months ahead.

Jean-Pierre has consistently acknowledged the significance of her role as a trailblazer. In an interview with The Advocate earlier this year, she reflected on her position, saying, “It’s not lost on me what my presence at the podium behind that lectern means. Being a first in many different ways... is a heavy weight that I understand is important to carry with respect.” As a lesbian, Black woman, and immigrant, her presence at the podium has been a powerful symbol of progress and representation in an administration that prioritizes diversity.

Related: Karine Jean-Pierre ‘absolutely heartbroken’ over Oklahoma teen Nex Benedict’s death

Throughout her tenure, Jean-Pierre has been a strong advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. She has played a crucial role in elevating the administration’s pro-equality stance on LGBTQ+ rights, including the reversal of the Trump-era ban on transgender troops, the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act, and other vital initiatives aimed at advancing equality. She brought national attention to the death of Nex Benexict, a transgender high school student in Oklahoma who took his life after suffering relentless bullying when she spoke of Benedict’s case from the briefing room podium. Her work has reinforced the Biden administration’s reputation as the most pro-LGBTQ+ in U.S. history.

“When you have a president at the State of the Union speaking directly to the LGBTQ+ community—the transgender community—saying, ‘I have your back,’ that’s pretty powerful,” Jean-Pierre said in April, reflecting on Biden’s vocal support for LGBTQ+ rights.

Her promotion amplifies her voice and signals the administration’s continued focus on communications as a strategic tool. “Showing up matters,” she told The Advocate. “Showing up for myself, showing up for little boys and girls, young people who are trying to figure out who they are and looking at me and saying, well, maybe I can do this.”

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo FeedKarine Jean PierreJoe BidenNewsPeople
ben laboltd.c.joe bidenkarine jean-pierrelesbianpeoplewashingtonwhite housewhite house press secretary
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio