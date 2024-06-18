Scroll To Top
Politics

Karine Jean-Pierre calls out Republican attacks on transgender Americans during Pride Month

Karine Jean Pierre white house press briefing
Carlos Fyfe/The White House

The White House Press Secretary touted the Biden-Harris administration’s support for LGBTQ+ people as GOP-led states attack the community.

Cwnewser

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the first lesbian to hold the position, reaffirmed the Biden-Harris administration’s support for theLGBTQ+ community during Monday’s press briefing, highlighting the president's efforts to advance equality and justice as part ofPride Month celebrations.

“In recognition of Pride Month, the Biden-Harris administration joins Americans across the country to celebrate the extraordinary courage and contributions of the LGBTQI+ community,” Jean-Pierre said at the top of the briefing. “This month is a time to reflect on the progress we have made in pursuit of equality, justice, and inclusion, and it’s time to recommit ourselves to do more to support LGBTQI+ rights at home and around the world.”

Jean-Pierre underscored the administration’s response to the rise in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, noting that over 600 such bills were introduced last year, many targeting transgender youth. “As President Biden says, these young people are some of the bravest people he knows, but no one should have to be brave just to be themselves.”

Jean-Pierre touted anotable achievement with the administration’s 2022 introduction of the 988 lifeline, which includes a dedicated line for LGBTQ+ youth. “The Biden-Harris administration launched the 988 line to help, and we have a line dedicated to serving LGBTQI+ young people that can be reached by dialing 9-8-8 and pressing three,” Jean-Pierre said.

The administration has been active in Pride Month events, with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden making a surprise appearance at Pittsburgh’s annual LGBTQ+ Pride festival on June 1, condemning former PresidentDonald Trump’spolicies as detrimental to the community. The First Lady’s presence set a dynamic tone for the month’s celebrations, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to LGBTQ+ rights.

Vice PresidentKamala Harrishosted a Pride Month reception at the Naval Observatory last Wednesday. The event, in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign and GIFFORDS, honored the progress made by the LGBTQ+ community and remembered those lost to gun violence, including the victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre. Harris emphasized the importance of coalition-building in the face of rising attacks against the community.

The Biden-Harris administration’s involvement in Pride Month extends beyond these high-profile events. In a less high-profile yet equally impactful demonstration of support, Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Admiral Rachel Levine and Small Business Administration Administrator Isabel Guzmantoured several LGBTQ-owned businesses last week inWashington, D.C. This tour emphasized the importance of technology, support, and inclusivity for these enterprises. During their visit, Levine and Guzman engaged with business owners, highlighting how technology and federal support can enhance the resilience and growth of LGBTQ+ businesses.

The administration has consistently pushed for policies that protect LGBTQ+ individuals from discrimination and promote inclusivity. This includes theintroduction of new Title IX rules to protecttransgender andnonbinary students from discrimination in schools and executive orders aimed at safeguarding LGBTQ+ rights inhealth care, employment, andeducation. Republican-led states have sued the administration over the Title IX change, andseveral judges have temporarily stopped the implementation.

The administration’s proactive stance contrasts sharply with the surge in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country.According to the American Civil Liberties Union,Republicans have introduced over 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills nationwide in 2024 alone. These measures have included restrictions on gender-affirming care, bans on transgender athletes participating in sports, and laws that limit discussions of LGBTQ+ issues in schools.

Looking ahead, President Biden and the First Lady will host a Pride Month celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on June 26. The following day, Biden will participate in the first debate of the presidential cycle against Trump. The celebrations will conclude with an LGBTQ+ fundraiser inNew York City on June 28.

Jean-Pierre reiterated the administration’s commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, calling on Americans to join in the fight for equality. “The Biden-Harris administration is going to continue to speak out and stand up against these attacks and when will remain focused on realizing the promise of America for all Americans.”

She added, “This month, we’ll continue to celebrate courageous LGBTQI+ people and take pride in the example they set for our nation and around the world.”

Watch Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledge Pride Month during Monday’s daily White House press briefing.


06/17/24: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierreyoutu.be

Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
