Karine Jean-Pierre gives emotional final White House Press Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre , the first Black and out LGBTQ + person to hold the position, wrapped up her final briefing on Wednesday in a heartfelt and historic farewell. Her last question and answer session with reporters in her tenure in the Biden-Harris administration ended with the announcement of a significant diplomatic victory: a ceasefire agreement and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, concluding 15 months of devastating conflict in the Middle East.

“This is a good day,” Jean-Pierre, 50, said. “You all have just heard the terrific news from the President that after 15 months of war, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal. This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians who have been living in dire conditions, and it will reunite the hostages, including Americans, with their families.”

She noted that the deal resulted from relentless diplomacy, steered by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk, with President Joe Biden personally engaging leaders from Israel, Qatar, and Egypt. Biden will give a farewell address to the nation on Wednesday evening from the Oval Office.

Before opening the briefing up for questions from reporters, Jean-Pierre asked for “a point of personal privilege,” quoting her boss, to express gratitude.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 15, 2025. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

“I would not be here today if it were not for generations of barrier-breaking people before me. I have stood on their shoulders. I benefit from their sacrifices. I have learned excellence, and I am internally grateful to them.” she said. “It is my sincere hope that I, while I may be the first for many things at this podium, behind this lectern, I am not the last. I hope my presence at this podium has served as inspiration to many young girls out there who look at me and look at this job and look at what we’ve been able to do and have a similar background as me. And hopefully they can follow their dreams and never give up, and know that you can achieve great things if you put your heart and mind and be passionate about it. No matter how many barriers you may need to overcome.”

Her remarks echoed the values she shared withThe Advocate last April when she described the immense responsibility she felt as an immigrant, a queer Black woman, and a representative of marginalized communities.

“It’s not lost on me what my presence at the podium behind that lectern means. Being a first in many different ways, I’m an immigrant, I’m a queer Black woman, a person of color, and it is incredibly a heavy weight that I understand is important to carry with respect and understanding,” she said.

Jean-Pierre, who served in her role as press secretary for two years and eight months, thanked her team, calling out individual members for their support and dedication. Her predecessor, MSNBC host Jen Psaki, was among those in attendance.

“Jen Psaki, who’s in the back, thank you so much. I see you, and I’m so grateful that you took the time to be here. Thank you for your kindness and your friendship. We’ve missed you around here,” Jean-Pierre said.

She also turned to her family, acknowledging the sacrifices they made for her to serve in this role. “Growing up as an immigrant family in New York, they never imagined their daughter would be standing here today. They worked day and night to give me every opportunity possible. I can’t thank them enough. To my parents, sorry I didn’t become a doctor, but hopefully this is okay,” she chuckled.

Jean-Pierre also addressed her child.

“To my lovely, amazing daughter, you have gone too many nights without me being around. I call her my pudding. So I can’t wait to spend more time with you, pudding. Thank you for your love and support and your patience.”