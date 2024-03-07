LGBTQ+ candidates in Texas, California, and more advance in Super Tuesday races

LGBTQ+ candidates had some notable victories in the Super Tuesday primary races, including a lesbian who could be the first out member of Congress from Texas or any Southern state.

Julie Johnson, currently a state representative in Texas, won the Democratic primary in the Dallas-area 32nd Congressional District. The Republican nominee will likely be Dallas City Council member David Blewett or former Arlington City Council member Darrell Day, who were the top two vote recipients in the GOP primary without either winning a majority, so there will be a runoff May 28. The general election winner will succeed U.S. Rep. Collin Allred, a Democrat who’s vacating the seat to challenge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. The district is solidly Democratic, which bodes well for Johnson.

In the state House, Johnson has helped kill much anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and advocated for health care and reproductive rights. She celebrated her win on X, formerly Twitter.

She had the endorsement of the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund. “Julie Johnson is the representative Texas needs in Congress, where she’ll fiercely combat the bigotry and ignorance that’s taken over too much of our state politics,” said a statement from Victory Fund President and CEO Annise Parker. “Julie has an enviable record of advocating for her constituents in the state House, and there’s no doubt that experience will make her an invaluable member of the Texas congressional delegation. Whether she’s defending your right to reproductive health care or advancing public education, you can trust Julie to have your back in the tough fights ahead.”

Johnson also was endorsed by Equality PAC, the political arm of the Congressional Equality Caucus. “Voters in Texas’ 32nd Congressional District sent a clear message that they want a trusted and experienced representative that will fight for equality and LGBTQ rights, for women’s health and reproductive freedom, and common sense gun safety measures. And in a place like Texas, where LGBTQ rights have come under constant attack from right-wing extremists, we needed a candidate to help us defend our community,” said a statement from Equality PAC Cochairs Mark Takano and Ritchie Torres.

A previous congresswoman from Texas, the late Barbara Jordan, was said to be a lesbian by many who knew her, but she never publicly identified as such. Jordan was a member of the U.S. House from 1973 to 1979. She died in 1996.

Also in Texas, bisexual woman Molly Cook, an emergency room nurse and community organizer, advanced to a runoff in the state’s Senate District 15. Cook and Jarvis Johnson will be in the runoff for the Democratic nomination in the Houston-area district, with Cook having a chance to be Texas’s first out state senator. She would replace Democrat John Whitmire, who’s now mayor of Houston. Joseph Trahan is the Republican nominee.

“It is an honor to be one of two candidates moving forward from a competitive primary into a runoff,” Cook told the news site Community Impact. “A runoff is a new race with a new dynamic, and we are already back to work. I owe my success to my team, our volunteers and donors, and every one person who cast their vote last night to bring nursing leadership, public health and grassroots organizing to the Texas Senate.”

Parker added, “I’m proud of Molly’s standing in the primary, where her hard work and dedication to serving her community has paid off. No out LGBTQ+ person has ever served in the Texas Senate, and that’s been detrimental to our community’s ability to defend our rights. We must do everything we can to ensure Molly is successful in the runoff and goes on to fight for us as Texas’s first out senator.”

In Texas House District 46 in Houston, there will be a runoff in the contest for the Democratic nomination between Black queer woman and union organizer Lauren Ashley Simmons and incumbent Shawn Thierry. Thierry angered many of her fellow Democrats by voting for the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth. She also voted for trans-exclusionary sports legislation and for book censorship.

"Lauren will be a wonderful addition to the Texas House of Representatives, and I will do everything I can to make sure she wins the May 28th runoff and again in November,” Parker said in a statement.

In California’s 41st Congressional District, centered on Palm Springs, there will be a rematch in November between gay Democratic challenger Will Rollins and incumbent Republican Ken Calvert. In the state’s primary system, candidates from all parties compete in the primary, and the top two vote recipients advance to the general election regardless of party. Rollins came close to beating Calvert in 2022.

In the 12th Congressional District, located in the East San Francisco Bay area, Democrats Lateefah Simon and Jennifer Tran, the latter a queer woman, advanced to the general election. The winner will succeed Barbara Lee, who left to run for U.S. Senate. Lee finished out of the running in the Senate primary, with Democrat and LGBTQ+ ally Adam Schiff and Republican former baseball player Steve Garvey set for the general election for the seat once held by the late Dianne Feinstein.

Democrat Lisa Middleton, currently a member of the Palm Springs City Council, advanced to the general election in state Senate District 16, along with Republican Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh. Middleton would be California’s first transgender state legislator.

“Transgender Californians are one step closer to having a voice in their state government,” Parker said in a statement. “Lisa Middleton was able to achieve this milestone because of her passion for improving the quality of life of her neighbors. I’m always amazed by the solutions-oriented optimism Lisa brings to challenges big and small — from filling potholes to combatting climate change. I look forward to doing everything I can to get Lisa elected this November.”

Another Democratic Palm Springs City Council member, bi woman Christy Holstege, appears set to face Republican incumbent Greg Wallis in the general election race to represent the 47th District in the California Assembly. Votes are still being counted, The Desert Sunreports.

Back east, Burlington, Vt., elected its first woman and first LGBTQ+ mayor. Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, a lesbian and member of the Progressive Party, beat Democrat Joan Shannon. It was the final vote. The incumbent, Miro Weinberger, did not seek reelection.

“This is a historic day because we finally have a woman mayor,” Mulvaney-Stanak, currently a state representative, told supporters Tuesday night, according to VT Digger. “I am pretty darn sure that I’m the first out queer mayor in the state of Vermont.”

“We are thrilled to witness such a monumental moment for LGBTQ+ representation in politics,” said a statement from Janelle Perez, executive director of LPAC, which endorsed numerous LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary candidates in Tuesday’s races, 67 percent of whom won. “Each of these candidates has shown unwavering commitment to not only advancing the rights and voices of the LGBTQ+ community but also to addressing the critical issues facing all constituents. Their wins yesterday are not just personal achievements but victories for all who believe in equality, justice, and the importance of diverse voices in leadership.”

Pictured, from left: Julie Johnson, Lisa Middleton, and Will Rollins